Clippers G Mann undergoes hand surgery

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann underwent surgery to repair a ligament in his right hand, the club announced Wednesday. Mann, 23, underwent the procedure on Tuesday. A timetable has not been set for his return.

The second-round draft pick (48th overall) in the 2019 NBA Draft was injured on March 8 while playing for the Agua Caliente Clippers of the G League. Mann averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 assists in 35 games for the NBA Clippers this season and 15.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 20 games in the G League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.