The coronavirus pandemic has left many professional riders unable to compete or train with the biggest race in the world, the Tour de France, due to start in just over three months. All cycling races up to the end of April have been cancelled and riders in France and Spain, where many are based, have been explicitly told they cannot train outside. Premier League to hold talks on Thursday to discuss options for eventual resumption

England's Premier League clubs will hold a video conference call between themselves on Thursday as they begin to sketch out a way to complete the suspended season and tackle the financial damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. While some clubs are reported to be urging a quick return and games being played behind closed doors, there have also been talks of cutting the season short, or even declaring it "null and void". However, there are also powerful motives for completing the season in full. ATP, WTA extend suspension of play amid coronavirus outbreak

The ATP and WTA have extended the suspension of their tours until June 7, the two tennis bodies said in a joint statement on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to shred the sporting calendar. The claycourt season "will not be held as scheduled" due to the suspension, the organising bodies of the men's and women's tours said. The men's ATP and women's WTA rankings will be frozen for the time. NFL, NBA offer complimentary game and video archives

NFL and NBA fans can access past games for free while adjusting to life without live sports during the coronavirus pandemic. With the NFL offseason in full swing and free agency deals dominating sports headlines, the league made Game Pass access complimentary. IOC moves to ease fears as Japan stands firm on Tokyo Games

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach moved on Wednesday to ease fears after complaints by athletes as Japan insisted it was not preparing for a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics. With the Olympic flame about to be handed by Greece to Japan, Bach said the IOC heard the athletes' concerns on health and preparations as the virus, which has infected over 200,000 and killed more than 8,000 worldwide, continues to spread. Nets' access to COVID-19 tests questioned

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is among those questioning how the Brooklyn Nets were able to test the team for coronavirus when others in his hard-hit city haven't had access to tests. The Nets announced Tuesday that four players tested positive for coronavirus, with star Kevin Durant acknowledging that he was among them. Players cry foul after shock French Open move

Tennis players around the world have hit out at the lack of communication from the game's governing bodies in the wake of the French Open's shock switch to September from May because of the coronavirus pandemic. The French Tennis Federation (FFT) on Tuesday said the claycourt Grand Slam at Roland Garros would now take place from Sept. 20-Oct. 4, dates that clash with several other events. Full steam ahead for Ryder Cup, says Euro captain Harrington

There are no plans to postpone September's Ryder Cup in Wisconsin, European captain Padraig Harrington said on Wednesday in response to a British media report that said the event was likely to be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The official Ryder Cup USA twitter feed also described the report in Britain's Telegraph as "inaccurate". F1 cancels August break, could delay 2021 changes

Formula One teams must close for three weeks by the end of April in a move that will allow races to be rescheduled during the European summer and help limit the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak. What would have been a record 22-round calendar is already suspended, with last weekend's Australian season opener in Melbourne canceled and no racing expected until at least the end of May. Champion quarterback Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers: reports

Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday. Brady, 42, has been the face of the New England Patriots for two decades, but he said on Tuesday he was leaving the franchise. The announcement of his departure came a day before he became a free agent.

