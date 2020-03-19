Left Menu
Lions reportedly add ex-Falcons CB Trufant

  Updated: 19-03-2020 06:25 IST
The Detroit Lions agreed with cornerback Desmond Trufant on a two-year, $21 million deal on Wednesday, according to multiple reports, just hours after he was released by the Atlanta Falcons. ESPN reported that the new deal includes a guaranteed $14 million.

Trufant's release, which was reported Monday, was made official early Wednesday. It came with a post-June 1 designation, clearing $10.75 million in cap space for the Falcons after June 1 and pushing $5.4 million in dead money onto the 2021 cap. The Lions, meanwhile, continue to shop cornerback Darius Slay in trade talks, ESPN reported. His name has been involved in trade discussions dating to midseason.

Trufant, 29, had a career-high four interceptions in just nine games last season, but he missed four games midseason due to turf toe, then sat out the final three games with a broken forearm. It was the second time in four years he was limited to nine games. A first-round pick out of Washington in 2013, Trufant has spent his entire career with the Falcons, nabbing 13 interceptions and breaking up 79 passes in 97 games (all starts). He signed a five-year, $69 million contract in April 2017.

Earlier Wednesday, the Lions acquired another defensive back, safety Duron Harmon, from the New England Patriots for a swap of late-round picks. That deal was announced by both teams, although it still will require a physical to be completed. --Field Level Media

