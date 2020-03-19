Reports: Patriots to sign DT Allen for 2 years

After watching several players reportedly leave town via free agency this week, the New England Patriots are adding replacements. The team agreed to terms on a two-year contract with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Beau Allen, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Several media outlets reported the deal is worth up to $8 million. The player he is likely replacing, Danny Shelton, reportedly left the Patriots the same day, agreeing to a two-year, $8 million contract with the Detroit Lions. Allen, 28, has mostly played as a reserve in a run-stopping role on the interior of the defensive line. Originally a seventh-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014 out of Wisconsin, Allen played his first four NFL seasons with the Eagles, culminating in a Super Bowl LII victory in his final game with the club -- defeating his new team, the Patriots.

Allen then joined the Buccaneers for the past two seasons, where he was a part-time starter in 2018, making a career-high eight starts in 14 games. Last year, all of Allen's 13 games came as a backup. For his six years, Allen has played in 90 games with 16 starts, posting 117 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.