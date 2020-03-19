Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Patriots to sign DT Allen for 2 years

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 07:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 07:30 IST
Reports: Patriots to sign DT Allen for 2 years

After watching several players reportedly leave town via free agency this week, the New England Patriots are adding replacements. The team agreed to terms on a two-year contract with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Beau Allen, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Several media outlets reported the deal is worth up to $8 million. The player he is likely replacing, Danny Shelton, reportedly left the Patriots the same day, agreeing to a two-year, $8 million contract with the Detroit Lions. Allen, 28, has mostly played as a reserve in a run-stopping role on the interior of the defensive line. Originally a seventh-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014 out of Wisconsin, Allen played his first four NFL seasons with the Eagles, culminating in a Super Bowl LII victory in his final game with the club -- defeating his new team, the Patriots.

Allen then joined the Buccaneers for the past two seasons, where he was a part-time starter in 2018, making a career-high eight starts in 14 games. Last year, all of Allen's 13 games came as a backup. For his six years, Allen has played in 90 games with 16 starts, posting 117 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Rich world pumps aid to fight virus, Britain latest to face lockdown

The worlds wealthiest nations poured unprecedented aid into the reeling global economy on Thursday as coronavirus cases ballooned in the current epicentre Europe and London became the latest major centre bracing for lockdown.With almost 219...

Medvarsity Offers Free Online Certificate Course on COVID-19 in Partnership With FICCI and NATHEALTH

- A record 8000 people earn their certification HYDERABAD, India, March 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- A record 8000 people earned their free certificate on Awareness and Management of Covid-19. This was achieved in less than 24 hours after its an...

Airlines need up to $200 bn in emergency aid: IATA

Up to USD 200 billion is needed to rescue the worlds airlines during the coronavirus crisis, the global aviation association said Thursday, appealing especially to African and Middle Eastern countries to provide emergency assistance. Suppor...

Israel's top court hears challenge to coronavirus cyber-monitoring

Civil liberties activists asked Israels Supreme Court on Thursday to suspend cellphone monitoring put in place under emergency regulations to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Surveillance began this week after the government appro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020