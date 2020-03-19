Left Menu
On this day, in 2016 England scripted highest chase in T20 WC history

It was on March 19, 2016, when England went on to script the highest run-chase in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid celebrating after winning against South Africa at T20 World Cup 2016 (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

It was on March 19, 2016, when England went on to script the highest run-chase in the history of the T20 World Cup. The side achieved the feat against South Africa in the group-stage match of the 2016 edition at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chasing 230, England got off to a flier as the openers Jason Roy and Alex Hales put on 48 runs in just 2.3 overs. South Africa then went on to take quick wickets and England was reduced to 111/4 in the 10th over. However, Joe Root stood firm at one end, and he found support in Jos Buttler and the duo put on 75 runs for the fifth wicket. Buttler played a knock of 21 runs from 14 balls, however, he was sent back to the pavilion in the 16th over, reducing England to 186/5.

Root was dismissed in the 19th over of the innings after playing a knock of 83 runs from just 44 balls. In the end, Moeen Ali took England over the line in the final over of the innings. England went on to reach the finals of the tournament, however, the side had to face a loss against West Indies in the summit clash.

Needing 19 runs off the final over, Windies' batter Carlos Brathwaite smashed four sixes in the first four balls of Ben Stokes' over to take the side to its second T20 World Cup win. The next T20 World Cup will be played later this year in Australia. (ANI)

