Reports: Cowboys retain CB Brown, C Looney, K Forbath

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 08:29 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 08:29 IST
The Dallas Cowboys have retained free agent cornerback Anthony Brown, center/guard Joe Looney and kicker Kai Forbath, according to multiple reports Wednesday. NFL Network reported Brown's deal is for three years and $15.5 million, while multiple outlets reported Looney and Forbath will sign one-year deals.

Brown, who plays primarily in the slot, had 17 tackles and five pass breakups in nine games (four starts) last season before he suffered a season-ending triceps injury. The 26-year-old Brown has 172 tackles, four interceptions, 32 pass breakups, three sacks and three forced fumbles in 56 games (34 starts) in four seasons with the Cowboys.

Brown was a sixth-round draft selection in 2016 out of Purdue. Looney, 29, has spent the last four years in Dallas, playing in all 64 games and starting 20, including all 16 games in 2018 while starting center Travis Frederick was out with Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Looney started one game this past season and has started 30 of 91 games over an eight-year career that also included time in San Francisco (2012-14) and Tennessee (2015). Forbath, 32, went 10 of 10 on field-goal attempts in three games for the Cowboys late last season, having joined in December after the release of Brett Maher. He also made all 10 extra-point tries.

An eight-year veteran, Forbath has a career field-goal percentage of 86.8 in 81 games with six different teams. Dallas also reportedly reached a one-year deal with free agent cornerback Maurice Canady on Wednesday, according to NFL Network.

Canady, 25, split last season with the Baltimore Ravens (five games) and New York Jets (eight games) and had 46 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception in 13 games. Overall, he has 80 tackles to go with the interception and six pass breakups in 32 career games (four starts) with the Ravens (2016-19) and Jets.

--Field Level Media

