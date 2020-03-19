Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Games organisers receive Olympic flame

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 15:55 IST
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Games organisers receive Olympic flame

Tokyo 2020 organisers received the Olympic flame in a scaled-down handover ceremony in the Greek capital on Thursday, amid the coronavirus spread that has cast doubt on the global, multi-billion dollar event.

In a brief ceremony closed to spectators in Athens' Panathenaic stadium, site of the first modern Games in 1896, the torch was received by Tokyo Games representative Naoko Imoto. It will arrive in Japan on Friday and kick off a domestic relay on March 26, with the Games set to take place from July 24-Aug. 9.

The scale of the spreading coronavirus, which has infected more than 200,000 people and killed more than 8,700 across the world, has forced the cancellation of numerous sporting events, raising concerns about whether the Olympics will be able to open as planned. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese government, however, have insisted the Games will go ahead.

Greece's Olympic Committee chief Spyros Capralos handed over the lit torch to the Japanese former Olympic swimmer Imoto in front of empty stands inside the vast 50,000-capacity horseshoe-shaped marble stadium. The flame was then transferred into a small receptacle to travel to Japan aboard a special aircraft named "Tokyo 2020 Go."

Only a few dozen officials were allowed into the central Athens stadium as the country has imposed strict measures to contain the spread of the virus. Tokyo Games chief Yoshiro Mori said in a video message he hoped the flame's arrival would help "shake off the dark clouds hanging over the world."

The plane will land at JASDF Matsushima Air Base in Miyagi Prefecture on Friday before the start of a domestic relay from Fukushima Prefecture, site of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Gladbach players agree to pay cuts amid coronavirus crisis

Borussia Moenchengladbachs players and coaching staff became the first in Germany to accept pay cuts during the coronavirus crisis to support the club as revenues dry up due to halted matches, sports director Max Eberl said on Thursday. The...

German army on standby to help with coronavirus crisis

The German military is making preparations to help with efforts to tackle the coronavirus crisis should other civil servant organisations become overwhelmed with the outbreak, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Thursday. We...

Belarus leader warns of virus 'psychosis'

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday denounced psychosis over the coronavirus pandemic, warning the panic could be more destructive than the infection itself. I call this coronavirus nothing but psychosis and I will stand by this...

Coronavirus lockdown: 16 booked for keeping shops open in Maha

At least 16 shop owners in Maharashtras Pimpri Chinchwad city faced police action on Thursday for defying the collectors orders to keep their establishments closed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. The district collector had issued an order...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020