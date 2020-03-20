Nuggets latest team to reveal coronavirus diagnosis

The Denver Nuggets became the latest NBA team to announce a positive COVID-19 test within the organization. The team did not reveal the identity of the person, nor announce whether it was a player or staff member who had tested positive for coronavirus.

"The person, who was tested after experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on March 16th, is currently under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation. The testing was undertaken following guidance from state public health officials and team physicians," the Nuggets said in a statement issued Thursday. "The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount."

The NBA season was halted last week after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus. His teammate, fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell, subsequently tested positive. Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons and four Brooklyn Nets players, including Kevin Durant, also were diagnosed with the virus. The Nuggets last played March 11 in a loss at Dallas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.