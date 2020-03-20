Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leicestershire named Colin Ackermann as captain in all formats

Leicestershire County Cricket Club announced Colin Ackermann as their captain in all three formats.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Leicestershire
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 09:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 09:25 IST
Leicestershire named Colin Ackermann as captain in all formats
Leicestershire CCC logo. Image Credit: ANI

Leicestershire County Cricket Club announced Colin Ackermann as their captain in all three formats. He took over the white ball duties from Paul Horton halfway through the 2019 season. After becoming the skipper Ackermann is delighted of the club's announcement.

"It is obviously a huge honour and privilege to captain this club. Nico [Paul Nixon] approached me a couple of weeks ago and asked me if I wanted to do it, and obviously it was an easy decision for me," Ackermann said in a statement. The 28-year old will look to draw on his experiences as white ball captain to take into his red ball leadership despite the increase in responsibilities off the pitch as well as the difference in format.

Leicestershire County Cricket Club Head Coach Paul Nixon said: "We are absolutely delighted that Colin has taken on the captaincy role." "It is important that our captain plays in all formats. Colin impressed during the T20 campaign with his leadership skills. He has the respect of everybody in the club and we look forward to an exciting time ahead," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Britain's rail network cuts services, Heathrow shrinks

Britains rail network will operate half its normal service during the coronavirus crisis, the government and rail industry body said on Friday, and Heathrow Airports operations will shrink as more of the country goes into a partial shutdown...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rally after rout; U.S., European futures higher

Asian shares made a partial comeback from a global rout on Friday but still nursed massive losses for the week, while bonds rallied and oil extended its gains. European shares were set for similar gains. Early in the European day, pan-regio...

Britain's M&S warns of "severe impact" from coronavirus

British retailer Marks Spencer said on Friday trading over the next 9-12 months in its clothing and homewares and international businesses were likely to be severely impacted by the coronavirus.It said it was unable to provide meaningful g...

Bank of England cancels annual stress test of banks

The Bank of England said on Friday it was canceling this years stress test of eight major banks and building societies to enable them to focus on providing lending through the coronavirus crisis.The recent 2019 stress test showed that the U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020