Development News Edition

Jovic apologises for breaking self-isolation rules in Serbia

  • PTI
  • Madrid
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 09:38 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 09:38 IST
Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic apologised on Thursday after travelling to Serbia and breaking self-isolation rules put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus. Jovic claims he was given permission to fly to his home country of Serbia by Real Madrid, who went into quarantine last week after one of the club's basketball players tested positive for the virus.

But after arriving in Belgrade, according to Spanish newspaper AS, the 22-year-old was "seen on the streets of the capital, celebrating the birthday of his girlfriend". The local press in Belgrade have reported that Jovic was visited by police, although it is not clear whether charges will be brought against him.

"First of all, I am very sorry that I am the main topic (of debate) these days, and I am sorry that people are constantly writing about me and not about the main protagonists in the fight against this crisis, who are the doctors and all those who work in healthcare," Jovic wrote on social media. "In Madrid, my Covid-19 test was negative. So I decided to travel to Serbia, to help and support our people, in addition to being close to my family, with the permission of my club.

"When I arrived in Serbia, they gave me the test and it came out negative. I am very sorry that some people have not done their job professionally and have not given me specific instructions on how I should behave during my isolation. "In Spain it is allowed to go to buy food or buy products in pharmacies, which does not happen here (in Serbia). I apologise to everyone if in any way I have hurt or put someone in danger. I hope that together we can overcome all this."

