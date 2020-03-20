Left Menu
Development News Edition

CONMEBOL requests FIFA to postpone 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on Friday requested FIFA to postpone the World Cup 2022 qualifiers as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Luque
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 09:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 09:50 IST
CONMEBOL requests FIFA to postpone 2022 World Cup Qualifiers
CONMEBOL logo. Image Credit: ANI

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on Friday asked FIFA to postpone the World Cup 2022 qualifiers as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic. "Request FIFA to postpone the South American qualifying rounds for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to September 2020," the CONMEBOL statement read.

The 22nd edition of the World Cup is scheduled to be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022. Earlier, the CONMEBOL had postponed the Copa America.

Many sporting events across the world have been affected by the Covid-19 and as a preventive measure, all the upcoming tournaments and competitions have either been postponed or stand cancelled. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Star Health launches policy to cover Covid-19 patients without travel history exclusions

Star Health and Allied Insurance on Friday launched a benefit policy to cover all those who test positive for novel coronavirus Covid-19 and require hospitalisation. The Star Novel Coronavirus policy will provide a lump sum payment to any i...

S.Korea prosecutors launch probe into allegations that Korean Air exec took payment from Airbus

South Korean prosecutors on Thursday launched a probe into allegations that Korean Airs CEO and his sister are responsible for a former executives taking payments from Airbus in return for buying that companys aircraft. This year, Airbus sa...

Britain's rail network cuts services, Heathrow shrinks

Britains rail network will operate half its normal service during the coronavirus crisis, the government and rail industry body said on Friday, and Heathrow Airports operations will shrink as more of the country goes into a partial shutdown...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rally after rout; U.S., European futures higher

Asian shares made a partial comeback from a global rout on Friday but still nursed massive losses for the week, while bonds rallied and oil extended its gains. European shares were set for similar gains. Early in the European day, pan-regio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020