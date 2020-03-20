Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL notebook: Vikings to re-sign K Bailey

The Minnesota Vikings and kicker Dan Bailey agreed to contract terms, the team announced Thursday. While the Vikings didn't disclose any details, the Star-Tribune said it is a three-year deal. Bailey, entering his 10th NFL season, played his first seven seasons with Dallas. MLB cancels games in Mexico City, San Juan

Major League Baseball games scheduled to be played in Mexico City and San Juan, Puerto Rico, are canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. MLB closed credentialing to media and will move those games to the United States. NFL notebook: Rams cut Gurley, Matthews

The Los Angeles Rams released running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews, the team announced Thursday. Gurley officially was let go after what was reportedly an extensive effort to find a trade partner. Olympics: Coronavirus closures force softball players into TFH mode - training from home

Locked out of practice fields because of coronavirus-related restrictions, Olympic softball players this week began turning their homes into training centers and preparing to lean on smartphone apps for virtual coaching. The coronavirus outbreak has brought most sport to a standstill, with events and competitions around the world postponed or canceled as health authorities urge people to keep apart to limit the spread. Celtics' Smart, other players test positive for COVID-19

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, three members of the Philadelphia 76ers organization and two Los Angeles Lakers players have tested positive for COVID-19, Smart and the teams announced on Thursday. The NBA suspended its season last week after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first player to receive a positive test and several others have come forward since to say they too had the virus, including two-time champion Kevin Durant. Monaco GP canceled as coronavirus hits more F1 races

Monaco cancelled its showcase Formula One Grand Prix, the sport's most famous and glamorous race, in another high-profile casualty of the coronavirus epidemic on Thursday. The race was on the first world championship calendar in 1950 and has been held without fail since 1955. Basketball: Bogut blasts Australia league over coronavirus response

Sydney Kings center Andrew Bogut has slammed Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) for its handling of the coronavirus situation, saying the administration had failed to be proactive and had left players feeling like "pawns". The NBL called off its 'Grand Final' championship series between Sydney and the Perth Wildcats on Tuesday after the Kings pulled out following Game Three citing health risks and the concerns of foreign players and staff who wanted to return home. Pebley calls on USA Swimming to postpone Olympic trials

United States backstroke specialist Jacob Pebley has called on USA Swimming to postpone June's Olympic trials and lobby for the Tokyo Games to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I am deeply concerned by the IOC's recent statement that they are essentially continuing with business as usual despite the growing evidence that COVID-19 will remain a massive threat for the foreseeable future," he wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. Coronavirus concerns overshadow Olympic flame arrival in Japan

An Olympic cauldron was ignited in Japan on Friday with a flame carried from Greece, with officials again pledging the Tokyo 2020 Games will proceed despite mounting pressure to halt the world's biggest sporting event due to the coronavirus pandemic. The flame arrived at Japan Air Self-Defence Force's Matsushima base but no spectators were present for the ceremony. Coronavirus hits NFL as Saints coach Payton reveals positive test

The National Football League (NFL) community has its first confirmed case of coronavirus with the news that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive. Payton told ESPN that he was tested on Monday after feeling unwell and received the result on Thursday.

