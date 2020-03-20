NFL-Brady seeks more Super Bowl plunder with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Six-times Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, transforming the team into a championship contender.

The face of the New England Patriots for two decades, Brady will have a new home after agreeing a one-year deal worth $30 million according to a report on NFL.com. "Excited humble and hungry," Brady said on an Instagram post with a picture of him signing what appeared to be a contract. "If there is one thing I have learned about football, it's nobody cares what you did last year or the year before you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day.

"I'm starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity do what I love to do." Florida may be the retirement capital of the United States but Brady, who has said he intends to play until he is 45, still has work to do.

No other NFL player has switched teams after 20 years with one employer and now Brady will try to become only the second quarterback to win Super Bowls with two different teams.

