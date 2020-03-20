Will resign if I am unable to deliver set targets: Waqar

Former Pakistan captain and current bowling coach Waqar Younis said that he won't mind putting his papers if he is unable to deliver set targets. Waqar, who has a three-year contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board said he would review his own performance as bowling coach after a year.

"I will be reviewing myself after a year and let me make it clear if I feel I am not good enough for the job and I am not doing justice to it I will resign and leave myself," he told a YouTube channel 'CricketBaaz'. "It is not as if because I have a three-year contract I will hang around. I have some set targets in mind and I want to help and groom the young fast bowlers. "The way I look at it my plan is to prepare a settled bowling attack for test cricket and keep a rotation policy for the white-ball formats. Where we adopt a horse for courses policy. Pick those who are in form for us." He said so far he was satisfied after taking over as bowling coach last October.

"We have got some exciting young fast bowlers like Shaheen Shah, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hasnain and we are looking at more talent. That does not mean I will ignore those who had done well in domestic cricket."

