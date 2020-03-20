Left Menu
BWF postpones Thomas and Uber Cup finals due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday postponed the Thomas and Uber Cup, the premier global men's and and women's team championships, from earlier scheduled May to new dates in August in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The BWF in close consultation and consensus with tournament hosts Badminton Denmark, it has come to the conclusion that due to extraordinary circumstances related to the severe escalation of the COVID-19 outbreak globally, the tournament could not take place on its originally scheduled dates.

"The BWF can confirm that the TOTAL BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2020 to be staged in Aarhus, Denmark, from 16-24 May has been postponed until 15-23 August 2020," a BWF statement said. The postponement of Thomas and Uber Cup came just hours after the BWF suspended five more tournaments, including three continental championships crucial for Tokyo Olympics qualification but stripped of that significance now, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic in the host cities.

BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said: "All relevant health, safety and logistical risks have been considered by BWF, Badminton Denmark, tournament organisers, Sport Event Denmark, and the local Aarhus government in reaching this decision. "The health, safety and wellbeing of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton community is the top priority. Heightened travel and quarantine restrictions and the subsequent extreme logistical complications this has caused has also contributed to the postponement.

"While we look forward to staging this tournament at a later date, our thoughts are first and foremost with everyone affected by this pandemic around the world." The decision was made with the approval of the BWF Council, Badminton Denmark, Aarhus Municipality and BWF’s commercial partner. BWF has also been forced to move the BWF Members' Forum and AGM 2020. Both are key events on the BWF calendar and will now take place on August 20 and 21 in Aarhus.

