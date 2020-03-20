Left Menu
Coronavirus outbreak: Mohun Bagan shuts office till March 31

I-League club Mohun Bagan on Friday decided to close its office for 11 days as Covid-19 continues to rage.

Mohun Bagan logo. Image Credit: ANI

I-League club Mohun Bagan on Friday decided to close its office for 11 days as Covid-19 continues to rage. "Considering the current Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak situation, the Club Management has decided to close the office of Mohun Bagan Athletic Club till 31st March 2020," the club official handle tweeted.

Earlier, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) decided to close its office from March 17 to 21 as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic. The employees were given work from home, however, the CAB clarified that if needed the functional heads may call employees to the office.

On March 17, football club Gokulam Kerala had suspended all training activities. The club also instructed the players to stay indoor till further notice from the concerned officials. So far one positive case for the deadly virus has been reported from West Bengal. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

