Mariners parting ways with RHP Tuivailala

  • Updated: 21-03-2020 02:38 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 02:27 IST
The Seattle Mariners said they waived right-hander Sam Tuivailala on Friday with the purpose of granting him his unconditional release. Tuivailala was experiencing shoulder pain during spring training and didn't appear in any exhibition games before play was suspended last week due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 27-year-old Tuivailala pitched in 23 games for Seattle last season and went 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA. He missed most of the first four months due to an Achilles injury sustained in August 2018. Overall, Tuivailala is 8-7 with a 3.33 ERA in 124 appearances (two starts) over parts of six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2014-18) and Mariners (2018-19).

