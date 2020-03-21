Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seattle CEO: Team eyes 'right time' to reveal nickname

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 06:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 06:59 IST
Seattle CEO: Team eyes 'right time' to reveal nickname

The Seattle NHL expansion franchise has kept its nickname, logo and colors under wraps as it inches closer toward becoming the league's 32nd team in the 2021-22 season. So, with the NHL and the majority of sports world on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, would the Seattle club be interested in taking this moment to make an announcement?

"We look for the right time to reveal our team name and brand," Seattle CEO and team president Tod Leiweke said on the team's website. "We recognize the excitement around this, and we appreciate your patience." Katie Townsend, NHL Seattle's vice president of corporate communications, told ESPN that the club hasn't ruled against making its big announcement while many of its fans are social distancing.

"In theory, coronavirus will not delay our name and will not affect it, but we're in unprecedented times. So I can't say that as soon as the legal process is wrapped up that we'll go with the name," Townsend said. "We're working as hard as we can. We know how badly our fans want it." One of the initial coronavirus outbreak points in the United States was Kirkland, Wash.

Per the Washington State Department of Health's website, the state had 1,524 coronavirus cases and 83 deaths as of its latest update on Friday afternoon. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's death toll from coronavirus doubles to 12

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Portugal doubled overnight to 12, the countrys national health authority DGS said on Saturday.The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,280 from 1,059 the previous day, it said, adding that 35 p...

WB govt postpones Higher Secondary Examination till April 27

The West Bengal government on Saturday postponed the Higher Secondary Examination in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. As per the state department of education officials, all exams are suspended till April 27 and dates rescheduling will be ...

We have reduced dope tests to roughly 25 percent of earlier numbers due to COVID-19: NADA DG

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Indias dope testing programme big time with the national watchdog, facing various logistical problems, reducing the sample collection of athletes to just 25 percent of earlier numbers. National Anti-Doping Agen...

FACTBOX-Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemicOLYMPICS The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators. Tokyo 2020 organizers received the Olympic flame in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020