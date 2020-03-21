Seattle CEO: Team eyes 'right time' to reveal nickname

The Seattle NHL expansion franchise has kept its nickname, logo and colors under wraps as it inches closer toward becoming the league's 32nd team in the 2021-22 season. So, with the NHL and the majority of sports world on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, would the Seattle club be interested in taking this moment to make an announcement?

"We look for the right time to reveal our team name and brand," Seattle CEO and team president Tod Leiweke said on the team's website. "We recognize the excitement around this, and we appreciate your patience." Katie Townsend, NHL Seattle's vice president of corporate communications, told ESPN that the club hasn't ruled against making its big announcement while many of its fans are social distancing.

"In theory, coronavirus will not delay our name and will not affect it, but we're in unprecedented times. So I can't say that as soon as the legal process is wrapped up that we'll go with the name," Townsend said. "We're working as hard as we can. We know how badly our fans want it." One of the initial coronavirus outbreak points in the United States was Kirkland, Wash.

Per the Washington State Department of Health's website, the state had 1,524 coronavirus cases and 83 deaths as of its latest update on Friday afternoon. --Field Level Media

