Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: NBA won't commit to players' pay beyond April 1

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 10:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 09:44 IST
Report: NBA won't commit to players' pay beyond April 1
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

NBA players will get their paychecks as scheduled on April 1, but the fate of salaries beyond that date is unclear, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday night. The next payday after April 1 would be April 15. At that point, it's possible the NBA could cut or suspend salaries with the league still shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a league memo sent Friday to the teams, Wojnarowski reported.

The lost revenue from the shutdown reportedly could prompt the league to invoke a clause in the collective bargaining agreement that permits reducing players' salaries by 1/92.6 per canceled game due to "catastrophic circumstances." The list of such conditions includes war, natural disasters, and epidemics/pandemics, per the report. The NBA regular season had been scheduled to end on April 15. While all teams have played between 63 and 67 of their 82 games (77 percent to 82 percent), ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that players will have received approximately 90 percent of their salaries once they get their April 1 checks.

The league closed down on March 11, after a positive coronavirus test for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was shared with the team and the NBA. Commissioner Adam Silver announced March 12 that the hiatus would last at least 30 days. Wojnarowski reported Sunday that NBA owners are preparing for a scenario in which games won't resume before mid-June the point when the playoffs are normally concluding.

Silver said Wednesday in an ESPN interview that the league could consider restarting its schedule with games played in empty arenas. He added that it's possible the 2020-21 season could end up running December through August instead of October through June. Ten NBA players are known to have tested positive for COVID-19, though only five of those have been publicly identified: Gobert, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, injured Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

Three other Nets players and two Los Angeles Lakers players also tested positive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Prosecutors, families of rape victims welcome Nirbhaya convicts' hanging, say it will create fear among criminal

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha The hanging of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case is being lauded and welcomed by prosecutors, families of rape victims and the general public alike.Many prosecutors, who have dealt...

Portugal's death toll from coronavirus doubles to 12

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Portugal doubled overnight to 12, the countrys national health authority DGS said on Saturday.The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,280 from 1,059 the previous day, it said, adding that 35 p...

WB govt postpones Higher Secondary Examination till April 27

The West Bengal government on Saturday postponed the Higher Secondary Examination in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. As per the state department of education officials, all exams are suspended till April 27 and dates rescheduling will be ...

We have reduced dope tests to roughly 25 percent of earlier numbers due to COVID-19: NADA DG

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Indias dope testing programme big time with the national watchdog, facing various logistical problems, reducing the sample collection of athletes to just 25 percent of earlier numbers. National Anti-Doping Agen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020