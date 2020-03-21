WADA updates dope testing guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has issued updated guidelines for Anti-Doping Organizations (ADOs) taking into consideration the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "The updated ADO guidance covers a number of areas that may be affected by COVID-19, including the provision of whereabouts information, sample collection and transport to laboratories, sample analysis, education programs, investigations, result management, therapeutic use exemptions, compliance and other activities and obligations covered by the World Anti-Doping Program," WADA said in a statement.

At a time when most countries are putting in place strict measures, this new situation is affecting the anti-doping system, and the anti-doping body will take further steps which will be revealed in the coming days. "While the document provides guidance specific to athletes, WADA is developing another resource that will address some specific concerns raised by athletes, which we aim to publish early next week and which will be adapted over time," it added.

Sample collectors should also ask athletes if they have any symptoms or if they or anyone at the collection site are in the groups thought to be at heightened risk from COVID-19. If test collection personnel are found to have contracted the virus, athletes they tested should be informed and vice versa, WADA said. WADA President Witold Banka said: "The sports world is dealing with an unprecedented situation. COVID-19 has forced all anti-doping stakeholders, including WADA, to adjust the way daily operations are conducted. But this matter goes way beyond anti-doping and sport - it is a global emergency - and our first priority must be public health, safety and social responsibility. (ANI)

