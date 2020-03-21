Left Menu
Development News Edition

WADA updates dope testing guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has issued updated guidelines for Anti-Doping Organizations (ADOs) taking into consideration the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Montreal
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 11:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 11:11 IST
WADA updates dope testing guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has issued updated guidelines for Anti-Doping Organizations (ADOs) taking into consideration the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "The updated ADO guidance covers a number of areas that may be affected by COVID-19, including the provision of whereabouts information, sample collection and transport to laboratories, sample analysis, education programs, investigations, result management, therapeutic use exemptions, compliance and other activities and obligations covered by the World Anti-Doping Program," WADA said in a statement.

At a time when most countries are putting in place strict measures, this new situation is affecting the anti-doping system, and the anti-doping body will take further steps which will be revealed in the coming days. "While the document provides guidance specific to athletes, WADA is developing another resource that will address some specific concerns raised by athletes, which we aim to publish early next week and which will be adapted over time," it added.

Sample collectors should also ask athletes if they have any symptoms or if they or anyone at the collection site are in the groups thought to be at heightened risk from COVID-19. If test collection personnel are found to have contracted the virus, athletes they tested should be informed and vice versa, WADA said. WADA President Witold Banka said: "The sports world is dealing with an unprecedented situation. COVID-19 has forced all anti-doping stakeholders, including WADA, to adjust the way daily operations are conducted. But this matter goes way beyond anti-doping and sport - it is a global emergency - and our first priority must be public health, safety and social responsibility. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

South Asian governments impose coronavirus curfews, border controls

Pakistan suspended on Saturday all international flights for two weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus, as governments across densely populated South Asia ramped up their efforts to contain the virus.Pakistani officials also asked people...

World champion Hamilton self-isolating as precaution

- Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he is self-isolating but will not get tested for coronavirus as others need attention more than him. The 35-year-old Briton said he decided to self-isolate because he had been at the same ...

7 personnel injured as mob attacks police station in Rajasthan's Baran

At least seven police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, were injured and several vehicles damaged after a mob pelted stones at a police station in a failed attempt to release an accused from custody in neighbouring Baran dist...

Prosecutors, families of rape victims welcome Nirbhaya convicts' hanging, say it will create fear among criminal

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha The hanging of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case is being lauded and welcomed by prosecutors, families of rape victims and the general public alike.Many prosecutors, who have dealt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020