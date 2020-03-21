Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hafeez takes a dig at tainted Sharjeel's comeback

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 17:15 IST
Hafeez takes a dig at tainted Sharjeel's comeback

Senior all-rounder and former captain Muhammad Hafeez is not happy about Sharjeel Khan being offered another chance to play for the national team after completing a two and a half year ban for spot-fixing. Hafeez, who made his Pakistan debut in 2003, took a dig at Sharjeel on his Twitter account which has led to a debate on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s policy on allowing tainted players back in the national team.

Hafeez, in his post, said: "Shouldn’t we set standards of dignity and pride higher than any other 'Extra Talent' to represent Pakistan. Just Asking." He had also resisted the comeback of Muhammad Aamir to the Pakistan camp some years back when the board recalled Aamir after he completed his five-year ban for spot-fixing. Another former captain Ramiz Raja has also voiced his concerns over the worrying trend of giving tainted a lifeline.

Ramiz said the board needed to draw a line as far as corrupt players are concerned even if they have completed their bans. Sharjeel competed his ban last August and made a comeback to cricket with his appearance in the Pakistan Super League where his form was under scrutiny.

The opener was banned for five years, with half of the ban suspended in late 2017, for his role in agreeing to spot fix a game in the PSL earlier that year. He and another Pakistan batsman, Khalid Latif were sent back home from Dubai from the 2017 edition. Just on Friday, the PCB announced it had issued a show cause notice to another Test batsman, Umar Akmal, for breaching the anti-corruption code by not reporting approaches to spot-fix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Pradhan supports lockdown of 5 districts in Odisha, urges people to co-operate

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appreciated the Odisha governments decision of locking down five districts including eight major towns on Sunday as a precaution against coronavirus. Pradhan urged Odia people to support the state and c...

Italy to shut all non-strategic business activities until April 3 - PM Conte

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the countrys supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epid...

UPDATE 1-Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...

Over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases registered in France over past 24 hours

Paris France, Mar 22 SputnikANI The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in France rose by 1,847 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count of cases to 14,459, the countrys Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020