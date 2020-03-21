Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland-Bangladesh cricket series postponed due to coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 19:12 IST
Ireland-Bangladesh cricket series postponed due to coronavirus

Ireland's seven-match series against Bangladesh became on Saturday the latest casualty to be inflicted on the cricket calendar by the coronavirus pandemic. The three one-day internationals in Belfast and four Twenty20 matches in England, scheduled to take place in May, have been postponed in line with British and Irish government advice against the staging of sporting events with mass gatherings and travel restrictions.

"We have a responsibility to protect the wellbeing of players, coaches, fans and the wider community, and will not hesitate to take a safety-first approach to our operations over coming months," said Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland. "We would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for their helpful cooperation in reaching this decision, and we shall work with them at establishing new dates for the series when we are all in a position to plan for the future with greater certainty." The United Kingdom is entering a second weekend of sporting shutdown that is expected to last for at least a couple of months.

No professional cricket will be played in England and Wales before May 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pubs, restaurants and gyms across the UK were closed on Friday, while schools will remain open only for the children of key workers to try and halt the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Teams of Bengaluru police, civic body to check if foreign returned are observing home quarantine

Karnataka Health Department has said that 500 teams of Bengaluru police and the civic body will go to houses to check that those who returned from foreign countries are observing home quarantine in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Those fo...

Dharmendra Pradhan supports lockdown of 5 districts in Odisha, urges people to co-operate

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appreciated the Odisha governments decision of locking down five districts including eight major towns on Sunday as a precaution against coronavirus. Pradhan urged Odia people to support the state and c...

Italy to shut all non-strategic business activities until April 3 - PM Conte

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the countrys supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epid...

UPDATE 1-Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020