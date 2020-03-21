Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. track federation urges Olympic postponement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 19:25 IST
U.S. track federation urges Olympic postponement

The U.S. track federation added its name to a growing chorus of calls to postpone the Tokyo Games because of the coronavirus. In a letter to the CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel urged the federation to advocate for the postponement of the Games, which are to start July 24.

USATF joins USA Swimming, which sent a similar letter to the USOPC on Thursday. The USOPC leadership has been in agreement with the IOC, that it's too soon to make any decisions regarding postponing the games.

Brazil's Olympic Committee has also called for the Tokyo Olympic Games to be postponed until 2021. The Brazilian body said in a statement published on Saturday that the decision is a necessity due to the seriousness of the pandemic and "the consequent difficulty for athletes to keep their best competitive level." It also said that it continues to "trust in the International Olympic Committee." Brazil organized the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, the first in South America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Teams of Bengaluru police, civic body to check if foreign returned are observing home quarantine

Karnataka Health Department has said that 500 teams of Bengaluru police and the civic body will go to houses to check that those who returned from foreign countries are observing home quarantine in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Those fo...

Dharmendra Pradhan supports lockdown of 5 districts in Odisha, urges people to co-operate

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appreciated the Odisha governments decision of locking down five districts including eight major towns on Sunday as a precaution against coronavirus. Pradhan urged Odia people to support the state and c...

Italy to shut all non-strategic business activities until April 3 - PM Conte

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the countrys supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epid...

UPDATE 1-Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020