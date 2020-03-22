Left Menu
Development News Edition

Players should use this break to introspect, stay fit: Pollard

  • PTI
  • |
  • Portofspain
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 12:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 12:27 IST
Players should use this break to introspect, stay fit: Pollard

West Indies' limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard believes the break brought upon them by the COVID-19 pandemic is a good time to "introspect" about careers and players should use it to "stay mentally and physically fit". The coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed over 12000 lives and infected more than 250,000 globally, has led to the cancelation and postponement of all sports activities across the world.

Pollard said it is a good time to reflect on his own's game. "It is a good time for introspection, a good time for reflection, a good time to look at where you are as an individual in your career and what you want to achieve going forward," he was quoted as saying by Jamaica Gleaner.

Pollard, who was ruled out of the Pakistan Super League due to a niggle in his right thigh early this month, said it is time to work on his fitness and prepare for the season ahead. "You have to take this time in order to do that and also keep yourself in good physical shape, and mentally as well, because when the bell rings and they say 'ok, everything is back to normal and we need to go on tour', it might not be enough time to be prepared, but you as an individual have to be prepared mentally in order for you to try to perform at your best," he said.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) had recently delayed the domestic season by a month in the wake of the deadly disease. On Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended all professional cricket till May 28, delaying the start of the new season.

West Indies were scheduled to play a three-Test series from June 4, following warm-up matches against England Lions and Worcestershire on May 22 and 28, respectively..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

North Macedonia reports country's first death from coronavirus

A 57-year old woman who died in hospital in the northern town of Kumanovo on Saturday evening is the North Macedonias first victim of the coronavirus, health minister Venko Filipce said on Sunday.Unfortunately we have the first death from t...

Dhankhar beats drum to thank people in essential services

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday beat a drum at 5 pm during the Janata Curfew to thank people in essential services for working during the COVID-19 outbreak. As Dhankhar beat the drum at the balcony of the Bhavan here, his wi...

Spain's government to seek two-week extension of state of emergency

Spains government will seek parliamentary approval to extend a two-week state of emergency by a further 15 days in an effort to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference on Sunday.Speaking after a meeting w...

Clashes as Guineans vote in disputed constitution referendum

Police fired tear in clashes with protesters in Guineas capital and other cities on Sunday at the start of a bitterly-disputed referendum that critics say is a ploy by President Alpha Conde to stay in power for a third term. Conde, who beca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020