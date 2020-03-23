Left Menu
Golden Knights D Whitecloud signs two-year contract

Golden Knights D Whitecloud signs two-year contract

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud signed a two-year, $1.45 million contract extension, the team announced Sunday. The undrafted Whitecloud was playing on a three-year, entry-level contract that he signed on March 8, 2018. The 23-year-old was in line to be a restricted free agent after this season.

"It's exciting," Whitecloud said. "Obviously very happy to tell my parents and friends. I'll be excited with it for a little bit, but then obviously there is more work to get done." Whitecloud has one assist and four penalty minutes in 17 career games with the Golden Knights. He scored eight goals, set up 27 others and had 70 penalty minutes in 109 games with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

