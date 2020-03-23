Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report: NBA won't commit to players' pay beyond April 1

NBA players will get their paychecks as scheduled on April 1, but the fate of salaries beyond that date is unclear, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday night. The next payday after April 1 would be April 15. At that point, it's possible the NBA could cut or suspend salaries with the league still shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a league memo sent Friday to the teams, Wojnarowski reported. IOC to start discussions on possible Tokyo 2020 postponement

The International Olympic Committee is stepping up its "scenario planning" for the Tokyo 2020 Games -- including a possible postponement -- as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday. The IOC will hold discussions that will include an option of putting back the July 24 start date or even moving the Games by a year or more due to the global coronavirus outbreak, but said cancelling the Games would not solve problems or help anybody. Athletes are not superheroes, postpone the Games says British Olympian

The Olympic Games should be postponed with immediate effect to protect athletes against the coronavirus pandemic, says Callum Skinner, head of the competitor-led movement Global Athlete. The International Olympic Committee said on Sunday it would begin discussions about postponing the Games as it stepped up its "scenario planning" after widespread calls from athletes for the event to be shelved until the crisis dissipates. Swimming: Le Clos faces uncertain training future amid Olympic doubts

Olympic swimming gold medalist Chad le Clos had to leave his Turkish base in a rush after his training schedule for the Tokyo 2020 Games was thrown into disarray, and has doubts over whether the event will go ahead. Le Clos had set up in Turkey after an earlier camp in Italy had been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, but is now at home in Cape Town and uncertain of his immediate future plans. Carl Lewis calls for 2020 season to be wiped out, Olympics to be held in 2022

Nine-times Olympic gold medallist Carl Lewis on Sunday called for the 2020 athletics season to be scrapped and July's Tokyo Games to be postponed until 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands. "Let's wipe the season clean, focus on the (2021) worlds and get it together," America's most decorated track and field athlete told Reuters in a telephone interview. IOC wrestles with logistics amid growing opposition to Games

The International Olympic Committee faced mounting opposition on Sunday to the current schedule for the Tokyo 2020 Games as athletes, teams and federations called for a delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. IOC President Thomas Bach, who has insisted the Games will go ahead as planned, said any decision to change an Olympic Games was not a simple matter like rescheduling a soccer match and would need careful planning and information. USA Track and Field calls for Olympics postponement

USA Track and Field (USATF), the governing body of American athletics, on Saturday called for a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics. The federation, in a letter to United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) chief executive Sarah Hirshland, asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the Games, which are scheduled to run from July 24 to Aug. 9. Report: NFL draft to be held in studio, not Vegas

Although the NFL's crown jewel of the offseason, the draft, will proceed as planned April 23-25, it will not happen in Las Vegas as originally scheduled, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday. The Times cited two anonymous sources who said the draft will be run out of a television studio -- not in Las Vegas -- with expected live cut-ins from various team headquarters throughout the league. Sports-On this day... March 23

The Tokyo Olympics are not feasible at their current July starting date because of the coronavirus pandemic and must be delayed, World Athletics president said on Sunday. "An Olympic Games in July this year is neither feasible nor desirable, Sebastian Coe said in a letter to his International Olympic Committee (IOC) counterpart Thomas Bach requesting the Games be moved from July.

