Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB planning to hold remaining PSL matches in November if situation improves: CEO

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 10:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 10:16 IST
PCB planning to hold remaining PSL matches in November if situation improves: CEO

The Pakistan Cricket Board is planning to hold the remaining matches of PSL-5 in November provided the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic improves in the next few months, its CEO Wasim Khan has said. The PSL was suspended last Tuesday after the PCB revealed that a foreign player showed symptoms of the coronavirus, but Khan said the remaining matches may be held during the 10-day window available in November.

"We have to first sit down and discuss the situation with all the franchise owners because there are also suggestions that Multan Sultans which topped the points table should be declared winners or to have these remaining matches before the PSL-6 early next year," he told the media in a teleconference. Khan said the Board is in good financial health and it will not face any crisis for a year even if the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire world and sports globally. In this crisis time at present we have money and are not facing any financial crisis," he said. He also confirmed that the Board had suffered some financial losses due to the rescheduling, changes and suspension of the Pakistan Super League.

"Approximately our losses are around 200 million rupees due to loss of gate money and some sponsorship revenues," he said. He, however, said the Board had earned considerably from sale of television, radio, digital media and sponsorships in the PSL.

Khan said the PCB had also suffered revenue losses of around USD 3 to 4 million due to the postponement of the ODI and Test match against Bangladesh which were to be held in April but have been postponed due to the pandemic. He said the Board was in search of new sponsors and broadcasters for its domestic and international matches.

Responding to a question, Khan said Pakistan's next commitments were tours of Ireland, the Netherlands and England from June onwards and the new domestic season from September-October. "But everything will depend now how this coronavirus situation develops. It is a big challenge for all sports and sports world bodies, including cricket." PTI Corr PDS AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Olympics-Reaction to Canada's boycott of 2020 Games

Reaction to Canadas boycott of the 2020 Tokyo Games due to concerns about the coronavirus.COMMENTS FROM OFFICIALS Statement from Canadian Olympic Committee COC and Paralympic Committee CPCThe COC and CPC urgently call on the International O...

Jharkhand CM calls on people to stay at home, follow lockdown rules

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday urged people to follow the lockdown imposed by the state in the wake of coronavirus outbreak threat and said that the police and administration should ensure that laws are followed properly. T...

Malaysia says may extend movement curbs, to add stimulus

Malaysias prime minister said on Monday the government may consider extending movement restrictions by up to two weeks, and will announce more economic stimulus to soften the blow from the coronavirus outbreak and weak oil prices.Prime Mini...

COVID-19: PM admires 'outstanding efforts' of Air India crew who airlifted 263 Indians from Rome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday admired the outstanding efforts of Air India crew onboard a special flight that airlifted 263 Indians from Rome yesterday. Extremely proud of this team of airindiain, which has shown utmost courage and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020