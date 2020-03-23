Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Canada pulls out of 2020 Games as pressure mounts on Tokyo

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Paralympic Committee (CPC) said on Sunday that Team Canada will not participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2020 due to concerns about the outbreak of the coronavirus. Opposition to holding the Games in July has risen sharply in the past 48 hours, with several major stakeholders such as U.S. Track and Field and UK Athletics, along with several national Olympic committees, calling for a delay because of the pandemic. Australia pulls out of 2020 Games, planning for 2021

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) said on Monday it could not assemble a team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus outbreak and that its athletes should prepare for the Games to be postponed to 2021. AOC Chief Executive Matt Carroll said the AOC's executive board had made its decision without waiting for advice from the International Olympic Committee due to changing circumstances with the pandemic in recent days. NFL notebook: Patriots agree to deal with QB Hoyer

The New England Patriots are examining their options at quarterback after three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady's departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler were joined on the roster Sunday by former Patriots backup Brian Hoyer. Released by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Hoyer reached a deal to return for his third stint with New England, the Boston Globe reported. Japan says Tokyo Olympics may be postponed due to coronavirus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said for the first time on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games may need to be postponed if the event cannot be held in its "complete form" due to the coronavirus pandemic. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Sunday after an emergency meeting that it is stepping up its "scenario planning" for the 2020 Games due to start on July 24, including a possible postponement. IOC wrestles with logistics amid growing opposition to Games

The International Olympic Committee faced mounting opposition on Sunday to the current schedule for the Tokyo 2020 Games as athletes, teams and federations called for a delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. IOC President Thomas Bach, who has insisted the Games will go ahead as planned, said any decision to change an Olympic Games was not a simple matter like rescheduling a soccer match and would need careful planning and information. Report: NFL draft to be held in studio, not Vegas

Although the NFL's crown jewel of the offseason, the draft, will proceed as planned April 23-25, it will not happen in Las Vegas as originally scheduled, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday. The Times cited two anonymous sources who said the draft will be run out of a television studio -- not in Las Vegas -- with expected live cut-ins from various team headquarters throughout the league. Sports-On this day... March 23

ON THIS DAY -- March 23 March 23, 1994 Olympic gold medalist Van der Burgh battling coronavirus

Former Olympic swimming champion Cameron van der Burgh has said he has been battling the new coronavirus for the last two weeks and that athletes who continue to train for the Tokyo Games are exposing themselves to “unnecessary risk”. South African Van der Burgh won gold in the 100m breaststroke at the 2012 London Olympics and silver in Rio four years later before retiring in 2018. Tokyo Games not feasible in July says World Athletics chief Coe

The Tokyo Olympics are not feasible at their current July starting date because of the coronavirus pandemic and must be delayed, World Athletics president said on Sunday. "An Olympic Games in July this year is neither feasible nor desirable, Sebastian Coe said in a letter to his International Olympic Committee (IOC) counterpart Thomas Bach requesting the Games be moved from July. Jazz C Gobert says he's temporarily lost sense of smell

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert said he has temporarily lost his sense of smell as he tries to recover from coronavirus. Gobert, whose positive test kickstarted both the NBA and sports world shutdown, asked on social media if others are experiencing similar symptoms.

