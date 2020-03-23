Left Menu
COVID-19: No discussion about moving CPL 2020

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is not looking to move the upcoming tournament and said that there has been "no discussion" regarding the same amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Updated: 23-03-2020 16:49 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:49 IST
CPL logo. Image Credit: ANI

"CPL has been in constant communication with our medical advisors in recent weeks, as well as speaking with Cricket West Indies about the current situation with regard to cricket around the world. At present, there has been no discussion about moving the event," read a statement from CPL.

The 2020 season is scheduled to take place from August 19 to September 26. The organisers believes that it is too early to decide the fate of the competition and they are keeping an eye on the ongoing situation. "CPL believes it is too early to make such a decision, but this is an evolving situation and we are carefully watching how events unfold in the Caribbean and around the world," the statement said.

At present the CPL team are planning for the tournament to take place as scheduled whilst also "looking at alternative plans should they be needed". As per the latest data of the World Health Organisation (WHO), 2,94,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far and 12,944 people have died of the virus.

A total of 186 countries have reported cases of the deadly virus, which first originated in China in December last year. (ANI)

