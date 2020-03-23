Left Menu
Soccer-Chelsea Women agree deal for Bayern midfielder Leupolz

  23-03-2020
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:55 IST
Chelsea Women have agreed a deal to recruit Bayern Munich midfielder Melanie Leupolz who will join the squad ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Monday. Leupolz, 25, agreed a pre-contract and signed a three-year deal that will keep her at the English club until 2023.

A winner of back-to-back Bundesliga titles in Germany, she has also captained the side she joined in 2014 from Freiburg. Leupolz has also represented the national side, winning the Euros in 2013 and an Olympic gold medal in 2016. "It's a really big move, it's my first move to another country and I'm really looking forward to it," Leupolz said in a statement https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2020/03/23/melanie-leupolz-transfer-agreed.

"I believe in what Chelsea are doing as a club and I'm excited to be a part of that. They want to win titles, and so do I. I also like the style of football they play, I've seen a lot of their matches and I think it's the right club for me." Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said Leupolz's versatility were key factors in bringing her on board.

"She's got international experience, been the captain of Bayern Munich and her best years are yet to come," Hayes said. "She's got wonderful qualities in the midfield areas and she will provide much-needed depth." Both Chelsea and Bayern are second in their respective leagues this season which have been temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

