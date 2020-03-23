The following are the top stories at 2115 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-VIRUS-OLY-2NDLD IND Will wait and watch for a month before any decision: IOA after Canada pulls out of Olympics New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association on Monday said it will "wait and watch" for at least a month before taking any call on Tokyo Olympics participation after Canada created a flutter by becoming the first nation to pull out of the showpiece due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-SRIRAM-WEBSERIES-INTERVIEW No retakes: Australia's Indian spin coach recalls raw emotions in web series post ball-tampering By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) "There were no retakes", said Australia's Indian spin coach Sridharan Sriram as he talked about being part of the much-acclaimed web series 'The Test', which chronicles the side's journey from ball-tampering shame to Ashes glory. SPO-VIRUS-SANGAKKARA-QUARANTINE Sangakkara in self-quarantine after returning from UK Colombo, Mar 23 (PTI) Sri Lankan batting great Kumar Sangakkara has said he is currently in self-quarantine, following his government's guidelines for those recently returning from Europe, which has now become the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-VIRUS-GAMBHIR Gambhhir warns quarantine offenders New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir on Monday warned the offenders of the government's quarantine guidelines set out to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, saying they can choose to stay safe or go to jail. SPO-VIRUS-OLY-BAD-BWF BWF Athletes' commissioner calls for postponement of Olympics New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Badminton World Federation (BWF) Athletes' Commission Chair Marc Zwiebler has called on the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Tokyo Games until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, while also criticising the IOC's lack of communication.

SPO-CRI-GANGULY-COOLING-OFF Will appeal to SC for exemption of Ganguly's cooling off period: IPL petitioner Verma New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The original petitioner in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing case Aditya Verma will appeal to the Supreme Court to exempt BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's compulsory three-year cooling off period which starts in July. SPO-VIRUS-BATRA-IOC IOC has sought update on health and preparations of Olympic-bound athletes this week: Batra New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Monday said the IOC has asked all members to furnish updates on health and preparations of their Olympic-bound athletes this week as it deliberates on the fate of the Tokyo Games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-VIRUS-AFI-FEDCUP AFI confirms postponement of Fed Cup C'ships in view of COVID-19 pandemic New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Monday officially announced the postponement of the Federation Cup National Senior Championships to be held next month in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-VIRUS-CRI-CAB-INSURANCE COVID-19 insurance cover for CAB cricketers and officials Kolkata, Mar 23 (PTI) The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday announced that the health insurance policies it has obtained for its cricketers and match officials, numbering over 3200, will also cover the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wrecked the sporting calenders across the globe.

SPO-VIRUS-PUDUCHERRY Puducherry's cricket association offers dormitory for COVID-19 patients Chennai, Mar 23 (PTI) The Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) has offered the dormitory in its Tutipet campus as a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients in Puducherry. SPO-CRI-MANJREKAR Manjrekar says KL ‘right fit’ for number 5 slot in ODIs Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar says young batsman K L Rahul is most suitable for the number five position in the batting order in the ODIs but suggested that the team management must look for batsmen like Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh.

SPO-VIRUS-CPL No decision on moving event from August 19 start: CPL Gros Islet (St Lucia.), Mar 23 (PTI) The organisers of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) are keen on going ahead with the planned August 19 start but have also kept other options open due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-VIRUS-PCB-PSL PCB planning to hold remaining PSL matches in November if situation improves: CEO Karachi, Mar 23 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board is planning to hold the remaining matches of PSL-5 in November provided the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic improves in the next few months, its CEO Wasim Khan has said. SPO-CRI-PONTING Was not going to be happy with batting through for 300 against that Indian attack: Ponting Melbourne, Mar 23 (PTI) Reminiscing about his epic 140 in the 2003 World Cup final, Australian great Ricky Ponting says he preferred launching an all-out attack against the Indian attack instead of batting through the innings for a team total of 300. SPO-VIRUS-CRI-SLC SLC to contribute 25 million rupees in fight against COVID-19 pandemic Colombo, Mar 23 (PTI) Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday decided to contribute 25 million Lankan rupees to the government's efforts toward combating the COVID-19 pandemic, which has triggered a health crisis across the globe.

SPO-VIRUS-BAJRANG Bajrang to donate six months salary, calls for postponement of Tokyo Games New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Star wrestler Bajrang Punia on Monday decided to donate his six months salary towards fight against COVID-19 pandemic and called for postponement of Tokyo Olympics, saying the mega event will lose sheen if it goes ahead in the absence of nations who have already pulled out. SPO-VIRUS-CRI-PATHAN Good Samaritans: Pathan brothers do their bit by donating masks Vadodara, Mar 23 (PTI) In a humanitarian gesture, former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and his brother Yusuf have donated 4,000 masks to the needy amid the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

