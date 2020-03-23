Left Menu
Charles Barkley: COVID-19 test negative

  Updated: 23-03-2020 23:30 IST
Charles Barkley: COVID-19 test negative
Charles Barkley tested negative for COVID-19 after showing symptoms of the virus on March 12. One day after the NBA placed its season on hiatus as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, Barkley called into the NBA on TNT show to say he was ill and was submitting to a swab test. Barkley, 57, was present at the All-Star Game in Chicago less than a month earlier where Gobert and teammate Donovan Mitchell -- who also tested positive -- were also on the scene.

"I've received my COVID-19 test results this morning and they are negative," Barkley said Monday in a statement released by Turner Sports. "I'd like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support. You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being." Barkley was in New York, which has experienced an outbreak of coronavirus, and spent a day with the Los Angeles Angels in spring training before he became symptomatic.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler said March 13, the day after Barkley's announcement, that no players or staff members had shown symptoms, but would be closely monitored.

