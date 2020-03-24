Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only war has cancelled Olympics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 19:05 IST
Only war has cancelled Olympics

The Olympic Games has suffered political boycotts (Moscow 1980) and terrorism (Munich 1972), but has only ever been cancelled due to outbreaks of war. With the announcement that the 2020 Games will be postponed over the coronavirus pandemic, here is a look back at Berlin 1916, Tokyo 1940 and London 1944 -- when global conflicts forced the Games to be scrapped.

- Berlin 1916 - =============== At the IOC meeting in Stockholm in July 4, 1912, the sixth Olympic Games were awarded to Berlin, with the German capital beating out competition from Alexandria, Amsterdam, Brussels, Budapest and the US city of Cleveland. Germany pulled out all the stops, opening a stadium with a capacity of around 33,000 in western Berlin's leafy Grunewald district in 1913 to celebrate 25 years of Kaiser Wilhelm II's reign as head of the German Reich.

The stadium took only 200 days to build, according to the German Olympic Committee (DOSB) and featured a 100-metre-long swimming pool on its northern side. The sporting programme was to feature athletics, wrestling, fencing, shooting, modern pentathlon, cycling, gymnastics, swimming, rowing, hockey and golf.

For the first time, women were invited to participate in swimming, diving, tennis and netball, the DOSB said in its history of the 1916 Games. A two-day test event was held on June 27 and 28, 1914 in the Berlin stadium. On the second day, Archduke Frank Ferdinand of Austria and his wife were assassinated in Sarajevo, starting a chain of events that would led to the outbreak of World War I.

It is not clear when the Games fell victim to the war but the founder of the modern Olympics, Pierre de Coubertin, decreed that the Berlin 1916 Games still be counted as the sixth Olympiad, even though they never took place. The next Games -- the seventh Olympiad -- were awarded to Antwerp in recognition of the horrors suffered by Belgium in World War I.

A flag with the famous Olympic rings symbol was raised for the first time and doves were released at the opening ceremony as a sign of peace. Germany was excluded. - Tokyo 1940 - ============== In the same way Tokyo 2020 officials have framed the Games as the "Recovery Olympics" after the devastating 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown, Tokyo cast a bid for 1940 as a chance to show it had recovered from a catastrophic earthquake in 1923.

Spearheaded by legendary Japanese figure Jigoro Kano, the founder of judo and the country's first IOC member, Tokyo was awarded the 1940 Games after ferocious lobbying, including persuading Italian dictator Benito Mussolini to pull out of the race. The Games were supposed to celebrate the 2,600 years since the enthronement of Japan's mythical first emperor Jimmu, but they became untenable because of the country's military aggression in China.

With Japan at war with China from 1937, diplomatic pressure grew for Japan to give up the Games and the military began to question why resources should be diverted from the war effort to fund Olympic construction. The Japanese Olympic Committee eventually bowed to the inevitable and in 1938 told the IOC it would not be hosting the Games, euphemistically citing the "trouble with China" as the reason.

They also abandoned the winter Games, planned in the northern city of Sapporo. The IOC awarded the summer Games to Helsinki instead and the winter Games to St. Moritz in Switzerland, but these too fell victim to World War II.

Tokyo eventually became the first Asian city to host the Olympics in 1964. - London 1944 - =============== Despite what British Prime Minister Winston Churchill called the "gathering storm" over Europe due to Nazi Germany, the IOC met in London in July 1939 to decide which city would host the 1944 Olympics.

They plumped for London, which beat bids by Rome, Detroit, Lausanne and Athens. But only three months later, Britain had declared war on Germany and the 1944 Games was a non-starter.

The winter Games were due to be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy but these were also scrapped. The city hosted the 1956 Winter Olympics and is due to co-host the 2026 Winter Games with Milan. Just three years after the war ended, and with the world began gradually getting back onto its feet, London hosted what became known as the "Austerity Games" in 1948. Neither Germany nor Japan were invited to participate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Bank of England tells banks to keep branches open

The Bank of England told banks and building societies to keep branches open wherever possible after the government ordered the shutdown of almost all non-essential businesses open to the public. Our current advice to banks and building soci...

COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in Telangana, says CM Rao

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced imposition of night curfew from seven PM till six AM the next morning during the lockdown period. Evening 7o clock to morning 6o clock, throughout the state, curfew is being imposed from today.....

UAE closing airports on Tuesday, a day earlier than first announced

United Arab Emirates will suspend all passengers flights in and out of the Gulf Arab state on Tuesday night, Dubai Airports said on its website, indicating it would take place 24 hours earlier than initially announced.The decision has been ...

Light rain in Delhi, mercury continues upward trend

The national capital witnessed light rains on Tuesday, though the mercury continued its upward trend. The city recorded a minimum of 18.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, the highest so far th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020