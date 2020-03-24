Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympic torch relay postponed as Games put on hold

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 19:08 IST
Olympic torch relay postponed as Games put on hold

The Olympic torch relay, due to start on Thursday from the Fukushima area devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown, will be postponed after the Games were delayed until 2021

"The Olympic torch relay, which was scheduled to start from 26th (March), will not start," Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori told reporters

Mori said the flame will remain in Fukushima for now, but it was not clear how long it will stay there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Bank of England tells banks to keep branches open

The Bank of England told banks and building societies to keep branches open wherever possible after the government ordered the shutdown of almost all non-essential businesses open to the public. Our current advice to banks and building soci...

COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in Telangana, says CM Rao

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced imposition of night curfew from seven PM till six AM the next morning during the lockdown period. Evening 7o clock to morning 6o clock, throughout the state, curfew is being imposed from today.....

UAE closing airports on Tuesday, a day earlier than first announced

United Arab Emirates will suspend all passengers flights in and out of the Gulf Arab state on Tuesday night, Dubai Airports said on its website, indicating it would take place 24 hours earlier than initially announced.The decision has been ...

Light rain in Delhi, mercury continues upward trend

The national capital witnessed light rains on Tuesday, though the mercury continued its upward trend. The city recorded a minimum of 18.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, the highest so far th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020