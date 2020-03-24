Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletes relieved of stress, says IOA welcoming IOC decision to postpone Tokyo Olympics

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:01 IST
Athletes relieved of stress, says IOA welcoming IOC decision to postpone Tokyo Olympics

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday welcomed the IOC's decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics by one year in view of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, saying the country's athletes have been relieved of having to train during a global health crisis. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday announced postponement of the 2020 Games, scheduled for July-August, to no later than the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill.

"IOA welcomes the decision of IOC. Discussions were held by IOC with organisers and all stakeholders prior to this," IOA Secretary General Rajiv Mehta told PTI. "Soon after the lockdown is over, IOA would be holding meetings with athletes, federations, sponsors, etc. to revise plans. "This decision today, relieves our athletes of worries of having to train now during epidemic and perform their best in four months from now," he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 16,000 people and affected nearly 4 lakh globally. The IOA said it will have a meeting with the national sports federations (NSFs) soon to chalk out a revised plan.

"We have requested IOC and Tokyo 2020 (organisers) for more specifics on the revised schedule and scope of operations. All related communication will be shared with you as soon as we can," Mehta wrote in an e-mail to the NSFs. "Please excuse the delay as many specifics are yet to be known. Thereafter, meetings would also be held with the federations," he added.

Mehta urged all the NSFs to give utmost priority to the safety of athletes. "Please ensure all precautionary measures are taken to stay positive and safe." The chef-de-mission of the Indian contingent B P Baishya said the IOA will have to abide by the decision of the IOC. "Health of athletes is first priority. IOA is a member of IOC and we have to follow what IOC decides," he said.

Athletics Federation of India President and World Athletics Council member Adille Sumariwalla said the postponement was a logical decision. "The IOC must have taken into account the views of several stakeholders, including those of the athletes, and I think it has taken a logical decision," he said.

"It is a tough job for the IOC to take a decision like this, for an event of such a magnitude. As a member of World Athletics Council which had proposed one-year postponement, I support this decision." The weightlifting federation also welcomed the move as they wait for new guidelines. It's good, the protection of our athletes and the public is our utmost priority so this was necessary. Now we have to wait for the new guidelines regarding the players training in the camps. Maybe they will also be called back but there's also a curfew so we will have to see. " Sahdev Yadav, IWLF secretary general.

Nearly 80 Indian athletes have so far qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in seven sports -- athletics, archery, boxing, equestrian, hockey, shooting and wrestling. With qualification process in other sports like badminton and weightlifting going on, the IOA is expecting to rise the number to more than 120..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics postponement set to crowd out 2021 sporting calendar

The decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by a year is set to further disrupt the global sporting calendar, which has already been wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic, making for a very crowded schedule next year. After weeks of spec...

South African mining sector braces for coronavirus lockdown

South African mining companies are bracing for a heavy hit from the countrys looming nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, warning of an expected leap in costs in addition to their lost output. A leading producer of met...

Trent Williams' agent demands Redskins release OT

Redskins left tackle Trent Williams wants no part of playing in Washington, his agent reiterated on Tuesday. Vince Taylor, Williams representative, received permission from the Redskins to seek a trade. However, he claims the team is holdin...

Up to 158,000 employees face lay-offs in Finland

The number of employees facing redundancy in Finland is rising sharply as companies faced with an economic slowdown caused by measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus starts laying off staff, the government said on Tuesday. The minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020