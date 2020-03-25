Left Menu
WR Dorsett agrees to deal with Seahawks

  Updated: 25-03-2020 03:59 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 03:59 IST
Free agent wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and the Seattle Seahawks agreed on a contract, he told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Tuesday. The deal is for one year, multiple media outlets reported.

The former first-round draft pick told Anderson, "Seattle felt like the best opportunity to be the player I know I can be as a wide receiver. "I spoke to (quarterback) Russell Wilson on FaceTime while he was working out. Shows you his work ethic. That got me extra excited. I think overall it's just the right fit for me."

Dorsett, 27, recorded a career-best five touchdown receptions while playing for the New England Patriots last season. He caught 29 passes for 397 yards in 14 games (four starts). Dorsett was the 29th overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2015 but hasn't lived up to that billing. His best season was 2016, when he set career highs of 33 receptions for 528 yards.

Overall, Dorsett has 124 catches for 1,634 yards and 11 touchdowns in 71 games, 15 starts, with the Colts (2015-16) and Patriots (2017-19). He was part of a Super Bowl championship team with New England in 2018, catching two touchdown passes in the postseason. --Field Level Media

