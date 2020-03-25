Left Menu
NFL notebook: Panthers release former MVP Newton

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 07:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 07:20 IST
The Carolina Panthers released veteran quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday, saving themselves $19.1 million in cap space and allowing the 2015 NFL Most Valuable to hit the open market as a free agent. Newton, who turns 31 in May, is coming off Lisfranc foot surgery and had a shoulder operation prior to the 2019 season. He received permission from the Panthers to seek a trade, and the team earlier signaled it was moving on with multiple moves at the quarterback position and what read like a farewell from ownership.

Following his release, Newton declared himself "free and hungry" in an Instagram post. --Later Tuesday, the Panthers reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year, $20 million with wide receiver Robby Anderson.

Signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Anderson has spent all four years of his career in New York. The 26-year-old has 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns on 207 receptions in 62 career games (47 starts). --The Tampa Bay Buccaneers introduced new quarterback Tom Brady via conference call, and their new signal-caller refused to answer questions about his departure from New England after 20 seasons with the club.

"I'm not responsible for how other people will say certain things," Brady said when asked about reports of a contentious breakup with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick. "I think Mr. Kraft has been a great influence in my life and I'm so grateful for the two decades, and, you know, I referenced that the other day, it's been an amazing thing for my family." Speaking about his new team, he said he has "a ton of trust and respect" for new head coach Bruce Arians, who returned the admiration.

--Redskins left tackle Trent Williams' agent, Vince Taylor, told ESPN that though Washington granted him permission to seek a trade, the team is holding up opportunities for a deal, showing "no interest in negotiation in good faith." Williams held out last season, then after reporting to the team prior to the Oct. 29 trade deadline, he failed a physical and was placed on the non-football injury list. The Redskins still credited him with a full season, allowing him to enter 2020 with only the upcoming season remaining on his contract.

Under the collective bargaining agreement ratified by players, no player can receive credit for an accrued year -- as Williams did in 2019 -- if he fails to report on time to training camp or leaves the team for more than five days without permission. --The Arizona Cardinals made a $1 million founding contribution to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund, part of the Arizona Together initiative launched by Gov. Doug Ducey to help the state fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund is designed to give financial support to organizations that are working to provide protective equipment to medical professionals, help nonprofits serving the most vulnerable, and give technological assets to students who need them for online learning. --Running back Peyton Barber and the Redskins agreed to a two-year, $3 million deal with $600,000 guaranteed, ESPN reported.

--The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a one-year deal with free agent receiver/kick returner Travis Benjamin, multiple outlets reported. --Free agent wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and the Seattle Seahawks agreed on a reported one-year contract.

--Free agent wide receiver Devin Funchess, who sustained a season-ending broken collarbone in Game 1 of last season for Indianapolis, agreed to a deal with the Green Bay Packers, multiple media outlets reported. --Linebacker Nick Vigil and the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

--The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a one-year, $2.25 million deal with cornerback Rashaan Melvin, according to multiple reports, and also announced an agreement with defensive end/linebacker Cassius Marsh. --The New Orleans Saints announced an agreement on a one-year contract with cornerback Deatrick Nichols, who played for the XFL's Houston Roughnecks and led the league with three interceptions in five games before the cancellation of the season.

--Field Level Media

