Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. 76ers/Devils owner changes mind, won't cut salaries

A day after announcing a pay cut for employees, the owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils changed his mind Tuesday under public pressure. Billionaire Josh Harris issued a press release, announcing the reversal. In coronavirus-hit world, sponsors to stand by delayed Olympics

Major corporate sponsors of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are standing by the International Olympic Committee after the Games were postponed and experts familiar with the deals said the companies would not likely seek the return of billions of dollars committed to the agreements. Fourteen global companies including Coca-Cola Co, Procter & Gamble Co and Intel Corp spent $500 million this year and have committed close to $4 billion on multi-year contracts that designate them as top-tier sponsors, according to research firm Global Data. World Sailing eye Tokyo qualifiers in late 2020 or early 2021

World Sailing is planning to stage Olympic qualification events later this year or in early 2021 in the wake of the Tokyo Games' postponement, the sport's governing body has said. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo Games organizers on Tuesday decided to move the July 24-Aug. 9 event to "no later than summer 2021" because of the coronavirus pandemic. Australia says qualified athletes assured of Tokyo spots in 2021

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has said athletes who have already qualified for the Tokyo Games are assured of their spots when the global sporting showpiece takes place in 2021. The 2020 Olympics were pushed back by a year on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic which has disrupted qualifying for thousands of Tokyo hopefuls in a slew of sports. Fury-Wilder rematch to be pushed back due to coronavirus

The anticipated third bout between heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will be pushed back from July 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic and possibly rearranged for October, Top Rank chairman Bob Arum told ESPN on Tuesday. Britain's Fury stopped American Wilder in the seventh round of their Feb. 22 rematch in Las Vegas to capture the WBC title and remain undefeated from 31 fights, after battling Wilder to a draw in their first encounter in 2018. World champion Lyles guards his health in 'scary' times

With allergies and asthma, world 200 metres champion Noah Lyles believes he is "kind of a risk factor" as the coronavirus pandemic spreads. The American sprinter is keeping a close eye on his diet and washing his hands constantly, he told a teleconference on Tuesday. NFL notebook: Panthers release former MVP Newton

The Carolina Panthers released veteran quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday, saving themselves $19.1 million in cap space and allowing the 2015 NFL Most Valuable to hit the open market as a free agent. Newton, who turns 31 in May, is coming off Lisfranc foot surgery and had a shoulder operation prior to the 2019 season. He received permission from the Panthers to seek a trade, and the team earlier signaled it was moving on with multiple moves at the quarterback position and what read like a farewell from ownership. Stop the clock: Japan awakes to reality of Tokyo Games postponement

Japan awoke on Wednesday to the deflating reality that the Olympics they had hoped to host in Tokyo this summer were now probably 16 months away after the coronavirus crisis forced organizers into an unprecedented postponement. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese government finally succumbed to intense pressure from athletes and sporting bodies around the world on Tuesday when they agreed to put back the Games until 2021. Panthers release Newton, save $19 million

Cam Newton, released by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, declared himself "free and hungry." The move saved the Panthers $19.1 million in salary-cap space. Top U.S. sports postpone 2020 Olympic trials

Qualifying trials for three of the United States' Olympic sports, athletics, swimming and gymnastics, have been postponed for 2020 officials said on Tuesday after the Tokyo Games were delayed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. All three sports have top teams and major prospects for the Olympics which will now be held in 2021 - four-times gold medalist Simone Biles in gymnastics, swimmer Katie Ledecky, winner of five Olympic gold medals, and world sprint champions Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles in athletics.

