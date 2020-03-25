Left Menu
Development News Edition

BAI postpones Senior National Badminton Championships due to COVID-19 pandemic

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 16:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 16:23 IST
BAI postpones Senior National Badminton Championships due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Badminton Association of India on Wednesday postponed the 84th Senior Badminton National Championships scheduled to be held in Lucknow from April 27 to May 3 after the government put the country under lockdown till April 14 to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has claimed 10 lives and infected nearly 600 people in the country, prompting the government to put the whole country under lockdown till April 14 to fight the spread of the deadly disease.

"Now that the government has extended the lockdown, we have decided to postpone the 84th Senior nationals badminton Championships and 75th Inter State - Inter Zonal. It is unfortunate that the tournament couldn't be held as planned but it is a grave situation and fighting this disease is the priority," BAI General secretary Ajay Singhania told PTI. "Once the situation comes under control, we will meet and then decide if it is feasible to conduct the tournament at a later date." In India, 32 states and union territories have been put in lockdown. Two states - Punjab and Maharashtra - and a UT - Puducherry - have declared curfews.

With the coronavirus wrecking havoc, BAI had earlier put the event on hold and asked all state secretaries not to book their tickets for Lucknow. "We have advised the state secretaries not to book any ticket for the Lucknow event," Singhania had said on Tuesday.

"We can't put our players or officials at risk." Saina Nehwal and Sourabh Verma are the defending champions, having won the women's and men's singles titles respectively at Guwahati last year. The affliction also forced the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the Tokyo Games to next year and BAI welcomed the decision.

"While our shuttlers have been training for years while gearing for the Olympic Games, we need to understand the trying times that we are in due to the COVID19 outbreak. As much as we want the show to go on, we at Badminton Association of India (BAI) believe at this point of time the physical well being of our players and support staff is of prime importance as much as the safety of the fans," Singhania said. "We welcome the decision on behalf of the entire badminton authority and, hope and pray that we can tide the situation soon and our athletes can resume training." BAI had earlier shut down its office from March 23 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and with the extension of the lockdown, the governing body has instructed its employees to work from home till April 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli parliament speaker, a Netanyahu ally, resigns in clash with Supreme Court

The speaker of Israels parliament, an ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, resigned on Wednesday, sharpening a battle with the Supreme Court over its concerns that democracy could be a casualty of the coronavirus crisis.Yuli Edelstein...

Combating COVID-19: People in Mumbai practice social distancing at grocery store

Following the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the threat posed by COVID-19, people here on Wednesday practised social distancing among themselves. To keep a safe distance between themselves, people stood in separate circles marked with c...

Coronavirus strain spreads across U.S. as Congress readies aid

The strain of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak accelerated across the United States on Wednesday beyond the hot spots of New York, California and Washington state as Louisiana and Iowa were declared federal disaster areas.Trump issue...

UK PM Johnson says support for self-employed coming in "next couple of days"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government would set out in the next couple of days what support it would be giving self-employed workers to help them through the coronavirus outbreak.Finance minister Rishi Sunak ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020