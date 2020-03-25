Left Menu
Sports will become unifying factor in this tough times, says Sandesh Jhingan

Indian football team defender Sandesh Jhingan said that, in the tough times of lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sports will become the unifying factor.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 25-03-2020 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 18:33 IST
Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian football team defender Sandesh Jhingan said that, in the tough times of lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sports will become the unifying factor. "History will tell you that sports have always been the unifying factor. And history will repeat itself again," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Jhingan as saying.

"These are difficult times -- it's the time to show our character as a nation. We need to stick to directives from authorities and cooperate. Stick together as a team," he added. His remarks comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to impose a 21-day lockdown in the country as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

"In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days -- three weeks. It is a kind of a curfew," said Prime Minister Modi during his second address to the nation.The defender, who is currently in Chandigarh with his family, stated that the people will follow the football with same passion as they do once the things will get normal. "I can imagine the buzz at packed stadiums, the passion, the support of the fans when things get back to normal. Everyone will again go out and shout for their heroes, their teams. That's the beauty, and power of sports," Jhingan expressed.

"But all of that lies in our own hands. The earlier we want it to happen, the more responsible we need to be," he added. The 26-year-old further said that citizens should spent this time with their loved ones while staying at home.

"Complete your office work from home, play with your kids, take care of your parents, talk with all - stay as a family. Be responsible for them. When did you last do all of that? Strengthen your family bonding," the defender said. "This is not the time to complain or enjoy outdoors by socialising. Wellness of family, neighbours, friends and the entire society is much more important than going out for dinner, or catching a movie. Isn't it?" he added.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday confirmed 539 positive cases of coronavirus in the country. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

