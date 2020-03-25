Left Menu
COVID-19: Cloud over Asia Cup T20 with no ACC meeting lined up

  Karachi
  Updated: 25-03-2020 22:17 IST
The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has forced Asoan Cricket Council (ACC) to postpone its meeting to finaise the possible multiple venues of Asia Cup T20 which is supposed to be hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board. With no chance of India travelling to Pakistan in prevailing political climate, it was all but certain that tournament will be again held in the UAE.

However due to COVID-19, ACC had to earlier cancel their scheduled meeting earlier this month and they hoped that discussions will continue in the sidelines of the ICC meet which will now take place via video link. The ACC meeting has gained importance after BCCI president Sourav Ganguly made it clear that India would not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in September but would be willing to play against them at any other venue. Ganguly also made it clear that the BCCI had no objection to Pakistan remaining hosts of the Asia Cup at any neutral venue. Pakistan was also considering the option of requesting the ACC executive board to allow it to host some matches of the Asia Cup T20 against other teams like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh or Afghanistan at home even if it is decided to hold the tournament at a neutral venue.

"PCB's stance is that with international cricket slowly returning to Pakistan could benefit from hosting few games of the Asia Cup at home," the source said..

