Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Bengals agree to three-year deal with S Bell

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 02:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 02:37 IST
Reports: Bengals agree to three-year deal with S Bell
Representative image Image Credit:

The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal with free-agent safety Vonn Bell, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The Bengals also signed former Tennessee Titans cornerback LeShaun Sims to a one-year contract, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported.

Bell, 25, matched his career-high with 89 tackles and added 1.5 sacks and one interception in 13 starts for the New Orleans Saints in 2019. A second-round draft pick by the Saints in 2016, Bell delivered 348 tackles, eight sacks and seven forced fumbles in 61 games (45 starts) over four seasons.

It's a homecoming of sorts for Bell, who played at Ohio State from 2013-15 and helped the Buckeyes win a national championship during the 2014 season. Sims, 26, recorded 35 tackles in 14 games last season for the Titans. He collected 115 tackles, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and two interceptions in 56 career games since Tennessee selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Bengals have been busy addressing their secondary this offseason. They signed former Minnesota Vikings cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander, re-signed Torry McTyer and parted ways with Darqueze Dennard and B.W. Webb.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Accused Christchurch shooter changes plea to guilty- media reports

The Australian man accused of killing 51 worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand in March last year entered a surprise guilty plea in court in Christchurch on Thursday, and admitted to all charges, media reports said. Brenton Tarrant, who...

COVID-19 lockdown: MoRTH advises NHAI to follow MHA guidelines on toll plaza ops

The Union Ministry of Road Transport Highways MoRTH has advised National Highway Authority of India NHAI to follow the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA guidelines about toll plaza operations following lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 epidemic ...

Canadian oil companies ask government for cash, credit to survive

Canadian oil and gas companies are urging Ottawa to free up credit and cash to help them survive the twin shocks of COVID-19 spread and a crude price war, pitching ideas ranging from tax deferrals to backstopping banks loans.The countrys oi...

Motor racing-Self isolation makes training easier for Ricciardo

Australian Daniel Ricciardo reckons self-isolation makes for a perfect training camp -- although it helps to be on the family farm in Western Australia with a swimming pool and some machinery to play with. Speaking in a live Instagram QA or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020