Left Menu
Development News Edition

Towns: Mother in coma with coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 03:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 03:19 IST
Towns: Mother in coma with coronavirus

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is urging fans on social media to protect themselves from the coronavirus after his mother was placed in a medically induced coma as she battles the coronavirus. Towns said in an emotional video posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday that both of his parents went to the hospital after feeling ill for a few days.

While his father was discharged to quarantine, the health of his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, "kept getting worse" because her cough and fever weren't improving. The Timberwolves confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday that Cruz has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"She just wasn't getting better," the 24-year-old Towns said. "Her fever was never cutting from 103, maybe go down to 101.9 with the meds, and then immediately spike back up during the night. She was very uncomfortable. Her lungs were getting worse, her cough was getting worse. She was deteriorating. "She was deteriorating -- and we always felt that the next medicine would help. This is the one that's going to get it done. This mixture is going to get it done."

Towns said in the video that he hopes his story helps others during the coronavirus pandemic and that "everyone understands the severity of what's happening in the world right now." Towns' team issued a statement on Wednesday that read: "The Timberwolves organization extends its support and prayers to Jackie and the entire Towns family during this difficult time. Jackie is a part of our extended family and we, along with the rest of the NBA and its fans, will fight this battle with the Towns family.

"We are proud of Karl's commitment to helping others, most recently with his donation of $100,000 to Mayo Clinic to further testing for COVID-19. Our organization is supporting all of our players' and staff's families to ensure they are up to date on how to stay safe, and where the nearest testing facilities are located. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this pandemic." As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 460,000 people around the world had been diagnosed with the disease, with more than 20,800 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Kosovo lawmakers dismiss government in no-confidence vote

Kosovo lawmakers dismissed the government of Prime Minister Albin Kurti in a no-confidence vote on Wednesday, triggering a political crisis as the Balkan country tries to stop the spread of the coronavirus. With 82 votes against it in the 1...

Accused Christchurch shooter changes plea to guilty- media reports

The Australian man accused of killing 51 worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand in March last year entered a surprise guilty plea in court in Christchurch on Thursday, and admitted to all charges, media reports said. Brenton Tarrant, who...

COVID-19 lockdown: MoRTH advises NHAI to follow MHA guidelines on toll plaza ops

The Union Ministry of Road Transport Highways MoRTH has advised National Highway Authority of India NHAI to follow the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA guidelines about toll plaza operations following lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 epidemic ...

Canadian oil companies ask government for cash, credit to survive

Canadian oil and gas companies are urging Ottawa to free up credit and cash to help them survive the twin shocks of COVID-19 spread and a crude price war, pitching ideas ranging from tax deferrals to backstopping banks loans.The countrys oi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020