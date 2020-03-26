Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Hockey visors into face shields: Hockey gear maker tweaks equipment for health workers

Sports equipment maker Bauer Hockey plans to modify its hockey visors into face shields for healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus crisis. The New Hampshire-based company, which had been shutting down its two facilities in Quebec and New York state because of restrictions tied to the pandemic, said on Wednesday it would instead use them to produce medical equipment. IOC working with sports federations on July-August 2021 Olympic Games: Yomiuri

The International Olympic Committee is working with the International Athletic Federation and others to arrange for a July-August 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday. The paper cited an interview with Australia Olympic Committee board chair, John Coates, also head of the IOC's Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games, who said he hoped for a decision within four weeks. IOC criticized after Turkish boxers get coronavirus

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been accused of irresponsibility after two Turkish boxers and a trainer caught the coronavirus during a qualifying event in London this month. According to the Turkish Boxing Federation website, athlete Serhat Güler and trainer Seyfullah Dumlupınar contracted the virus at the European qualifying tournament. Olympics: U.S. ticket holders told purchases will be honored in 2021

Tokyo Olympics ticket holders in the United States will not immediately get refunds in light of the event's postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will be able to use existing tickets when the competition happens next year, the official ticket seller said on Wednesday. CoSport, the only authorized Olympics ticket vendor in the U.S., said in an email to customers that it would take weeks to finalize further details. The company did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment. Reports: Bucs, DT Suh agree to one-year contract

Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year, $8 million contract, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday. Suh recorded 41 tackles, a career-low 2.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries in 16 games in 2019 during his first season with the Buccaneers. He also scored two touchdowns, the first time he found the end zone since his 2010 rookie campaign. Bach opens door to Spring Tokyo Games, says will require sacrifice and compromise

The rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics will require sacrifices and compromises by all involved, IOC chief Thomas Bach said on Wednesday, before predicting the completion of "a beautiful jigsaw puzzle and wonderful Olympic Games". "Our mission is to organize Games and make dreams of athletes come true," Bach said, adding that although the rescheduled Olympics must be held before the end of Summer 2021, the as-yet-undecided dates would not necessarily be restricted to summer months. Stop the clock: Japan awakes to reality of Tokyo Games postponement

Japan awoke on Wednesday to the deflating reality that the Olympics they had hoped to host in Tokyo this summer were now probably 16 months away after the coronavirus crisis forced organizers into an unprecedented postponement. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese government finally succumbed to intense pressure from athletes and sporting bodies around the world on Tuesday when they agreed to put back the Games until 2021. Top U.S. sports postpone 2020 Olympic trials

Qualifying trials for three of the United States' Olympic sports, athletics, swimming and gymnastics, have been postponed for 2020 officials said on Tuesday after the Tokyo Games were delayed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. All three sports have top teams and major prospects for the Olympics which will now be held in 2021 - four-times gold medalist Simone Biles in gymnastics, swimmer Katie Ledecky, winner of five Olympic gold medals, and world sprint champions Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles in athletics. Federer donates one million Swiss Francs to vulnerable families

Roger Federer has joined the list of sports stars helping out the needy during the coronavirus pandemic, with the former world number one and his wife donating one million Swiss Francs ($1.02 million) to vulnerable families in his native Switzerland. Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had each donated one million euros ($1.08 million) to help clinics and medical centers fight the outbreak. Time running out for Wimbledon

This year's Wimbledon Championships have so far survived the cull of the world's most prestigious sporting events due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems only a matter of time before they are postponed or canceled. With London in its first week of lockdown, All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) officials are weighing up their limited options.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.