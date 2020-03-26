Left Menu
Development News Edition

British rowing stars reset after Olympic let-down

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 09:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 09:09 IST
British rowing stars reset after Olympic let-down

British Olympic rower Polly Swann was counting down to Tokyo 2020 just days ago. Now she is considering starting her medical career early to help in the battle against the coronavirus. The 31-year-old, who won a silver medal as part of the women's eight at the 2016 Games in Rio, was looking to go one better in Japan before beginning her new life on the hospital wards.

Swann said this week's decision to postpone the Olympics at least gives athletes clarity after weeks of uncertainty. The former Edinburgh University student was gearing up to start her foundation programme as a doctor after competing in Japan but she said there were rumours that health chiefs in Scotland could be looking for reinforcements in the next few weeks as COVID-19 takes hold.

"I think I need to make some hard choices," said Swann, who was in a good position to win a place in the women's four. "The Olympics are my dream and something very personal to me. I want to go and win an Olympic gold medal but also the pressure we're under globally is much bigger than just sport.

"Obviously medicine is a huge passion to me so I feel passionate about having a duty, being a tiny cog in the NHS machine." The former world and European champion described the postponement of the Games as frustrating but said it meant athletes now had an extra year to prepare to hit their peak. And she has not given up on her dream, saying the National Health Service is generally supportive of doctors who want to compete at the Olympics.

But she admitted: "It will be tough. I had the perfect solution." - Olympic dream - ================= Medical student Imogen Grant, a lightweight sculler, is also coming to terms with having to rejig her plans but remains firmly focused on Tokyo next year. The Cambridge University student, who was due to restart her medical studies shortly after the end of the Olympics after a two-year hiatus, said the change of dates had not dimmed her desire.

"I had a few hours where I threw the toys out of the pram but ultimately the reason I wanted to be on the GB team was I wanted to go to the Olympics and win a medal," she said. "That dream hasn't changed." Grant, 24, is relatively new to the sport. She fell into rowing at the start of her university career at Cambridge, attracted by the lure of free drinks as a reward for signing up to a club taster session. She is hoping she can negotiate another year off before she dives back into her medical degree.

Swann and Grant are both training at home now after the closure of the British rowing team's Caversham training base near London on Saturday as a result of the coronavirus. Swann is back in Edinburgh while Grant is at home in London after a "mad scramble" to borrow equipment from the team base.

The rowers are still being put through their paces remotely by their coaches, who are working with SAS, the official analytics partner of British Rowing, to analyse the data. - GB powerhouse - ================= The new reality of training in isolation as a result of the coronavirus is a far cry from last month's winter training session in Portugal, where both rowers were put through their paces along with the rest of the women's crew.

Britain has ruled the waves at Olympic rowing events since Beijing 2008 and anticipation was bubbling in the rural setting of Avis, with the athletes pushing their limits in the gym and spending hours on the water. Swann was firmly established again after stepping away from the sport for a time. She returned to the GB squad last year following the completion of her medical degree.

"I couldn't stop thinking about rowing," she told AFP in Portugal, referring to her time away. "I just started training to see if I still had the drive. "We obviously did a really fantastic thing in Rio. But I knew that I as an individual could have been better just with injuries and the way that my body was holding up." Grant is staying positive despite the disruption.

"After our recent training camp our coach said to us 'we're in a really good place but I wish we had another year' and now suddenly we're in that position," she said. "I want to grasp that opportunity as best I can."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

An aspirin a day does not keep dementia at bay

In a recent study, researchers have found that taking a low-dose aspirin once a day does not reduce the risk of thinking and memory problems caused by mild cognitive impairment or probable Alzheimers disease, nor does it slow the rate of co...

COVID-19: DPIIT to monitor real-time status of transport, delivery of essential commodities

New Delhi, Mar 26 PTI&#160;The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT has set up a control room to monitor in real-time the status of transportation and delivery of essential commodities amid the coronavirus lockdown ...

China shares inch lower amid rise in imported coronavirus cases

Chinese shares inched lower on Thursday following two days of gains as China reported another rise in imported coronavirus cases, while the U.S. Senates passage of a 2 trillion stimulus package gave Hong Kong shares a late-morning boost. A...

Cricket-England's Stokes gearing up for IPL despite coronavirus lockdown

England all-rounder Ben Stokes says he is working hard to stay in shape for next months Indian Premier League, even though he knows the tournament is unlikely to go ahead. Stokes is one of the 13 England players due to feature in the lucrat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020