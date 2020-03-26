Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-cycling world champ Valverde aiming for postponed Tokyo Games

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 09:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 09:32 IST
Ex-cycling world champ Valverde aiming for postponed Tokyo Games

Former road cycling world champion Alejandro Valverde revealed Wednesday that he wants to take part in next year's postponed 2020 Olympics despite turning 41 in 2021. Valverde, who will celebrate his 40th birthday next month, announced in February that he would be retiring at the end of the 2021 season, making the yet-to-be-rescheduled Tokyo Games one of his last chances for a major honour.

"If the Games finally take place in the summer of 2021, if everything goes well and I'm still in good shape, I will go, even if I'll be 41 and everything will obviously be more complicated," Valverde said in a video published by his team Movistar on Twitter. "If the selectors pick me, I'll go there to give my best." The 2009 Vuelta a Espana winner has never won an Olympic medal despite participating three times, in 2004, 2008 and 2012.

He is currently in isolation at his home in Spain, one of the countries worst-hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. On Wednesday Spain joined Italy in seeing its number of deaths overtake China, with fatalities surging to 3,434.

Cycling is on hold until at least the end of April as the world grapples with a virus that has take the lives of over 20,000 people and left more than three billion living under lockdown..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Srinagar confirms first COVID-19 death

Jammu and Kashmirs Srinagar reported its first COVID-19 death on Thursday after a 65-year-old man succumbed to the disease, an official said. The deceased was a native of Hyderpora in Srinagar.Sad News First death due to Coronavirus - 65 y...

Dead woman's sample tests coronavirus +ve; Maha toll reaches 4

The test report of a woman who died on March 24 turned out positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra to four, a health official said. The woman, who hailed from Navi Mumbai, had symptoms similar to ...

Milk jugs and GPS: football training in the age of COVID-19

Inter Miami captain Luis Robles never imagined his first few months in South Florida would be like this. Two weeks ago, the veteran Major League Soccer goalkeeper had been preparing to lead David Beckhams new franchise into their first-ever...

An aspirin a day does not keep dementia at bay

In a recent study, researchers have found that taking a low-dose aspirin once a day does not reduce the risk of thinking and memory problems caused by mild cognitive impairment or probable Alzheimers disease, nor does it slow the rate of co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020