Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandrakant Pandit to coach Madhya Pradesh for the 2020-2021 season

Former Indian player Chandrakant Pandit, who is one of the most successful domestic cricket coaches, has decided to take the charge of Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 09:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 09:34 IST
Chandrakant Pandit to coach Madhya Pradesh for the 2020-2021 season
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo . Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian player Chandrakant Pandit, who is one of the most successful domestic cricket coaches, has decided to take the charge of Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming 2020-21 season. Pandit made the move from Vidarbha, a team with which he had achieved back-to-back triumphs in the Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Pandit said the idea behind this decision is to move forward and take a new challenge. "I have coached Vidarbha for three years. Normally I always do my coaching stints for two years or three years. The idea is to always move forward. It's good to take a new challenge," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Pandit as saying.

Pandit further stated that he was happy with the team and the way Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) supported him. "There is no doubt I was very happy with Vidarbha - the way the team has played, the way I got support from the association. From Prashant Vaidya (VCA vice-president and chairman of the cricket development committee) and Anand Jaiswal (VCA president). So it is not anything else, but just to move forward and take a new challenge. I was very happy with Vidarbha. I respect the support I received, and that will always be part of my life," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Srinagar confirms first COVID-19 death

Jammu and Kashmirs Srinagar reported its first COVID-19 death on Thursday after a 65-year-old man succumbed to the disease, an official said. The deceased was a native of Hyderpora in Srinagar.Sad News First death due to Coronavirus - 65 y...

Dead woman's sample tests coronavirus +ve; Maha toll reaches 4

The test report of a woman who died on March 24 turned out positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra to four, a health official said. The woman, who hailed from Navi Mumbai, had symptoms similar to ...

Milk jugs and GPS: football training in the age of COVID-19

Inter Miami captain Luis Robles never imagined his first few months in South Florida would be like this. Two weeks ago, the veteran Major League Soccer goalkeeper had been preparing to lead David Beckhams new franchise into their first-ever...

An aspirin a day does not keep dementia at bay

In a recent study, researchers have found that taking a low-dose aspirin once a day does not reduce the risk of thinking and memory problems caused by mild cognitive impairment or probable Alzheimers disease, nor does it slow the rate of co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020