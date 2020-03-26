Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Tokyo postponement could delay retirement for India's Paes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 14:51 IST
Tennis-Tokyo postponement could delay retirement for India's Paes
Leander Paes Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Indian tennis player Leander Paes is contemplating extending his career by another year to bid for an eighth Olympic appearance following the postponement of the Tokyo Games to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Paes, who will turn 47 in June, announced late last year that 2020 would be his "farewell year" as a professional before he hangs up his racket.

The Rio Olympics was his seventh Olympic appearance since he made his first tilt at the 1992 Barcelona Games. "It's a decision me and my team are thinking about very hard," Paes told ESPN. "My dad has been vociferous in wanting to push me to play longer. He knows me well. He knows once I retire, I'm done. There's not going to be a return.

"The fitness is still there, so is the mental aptitude and tennis. I just have to focus on adjusting my training regime now that there's going to be a long hiatus. This time I have might allow me a refreshed look at this." Born to parents from sporting backgrounds, the Indian turned professional in 1991 as a singles player rising to world number 73 with his serve-and-volley game.

He went on to win bronze at the 1996 Atlanta Games in men's singles, quite a feat in a cricket-mad country starved of individual success in Olympic sports. Paes started his professional career in 1991 and has won 18 doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam titles. He has not tasted grand slam success since he and Martina Hingis won the mixed doubles title at the 2016 French Open.

"I haven't taken a long, hard look at it yet. My team's at me. They tell me I've really got to play that record eighth Olympics and put India in the history books," he said. "We've been working every day to stay fit and healthy and watch our diet and be careful of not just losing the fitness I've worked on already, but also enhance my fitness. We will make a decision shortly on whether to continue and make this one last roar, a really long roar."

Paes described the IOC's decision to postpone the Tokyo Games as a "brave" call. "It's very tough. I have trained specifically for this season, just like most other athletes and all of us are having to deal with this shift and movement," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh reviews Defence Ministry's action plan to deal with COVID-19

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reviewed the Ministry of Defences action plan to deal with COVID-19 and urged armed forces, Defence Public Sector Undertakings and other organisations to gear up preparedness and provide all requir...

Beware second waves of COVID-19 if lockdowns eased early - study

Extending school and work closures at the coronavirus ground zero in China may delay a second wave of infections, researchers said on Thursday, urging the rest of the world to take note. With containment measures largely successful and the ...

45 Distilleries, 564 manufacturers permitted to produce hand sanitizers

Central and State Governments are taking all steps to ensure the supply of essential items during the lockdown to combat the novel Coronavirus. In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, hand sanitizers are used by the public, health wo...

17 states earmarking hospitals for dedicated treatment of COVID-19 patients: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry on Thursday said that 17 states have started work on earmarking hospitals for dedicated treatment of COVID-19 patients. Briefing the press on the coronavirus situation, Health Ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said, T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020