Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: ICC postpones all qualifying tournaments

The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced the postponement of all qualifying events which were slated to be held before June 30, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 15:45 IST
COVID-19: ICC postpones all qualifying tournaments
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced the postponement of all qualifying events which were slated to be held before June 30, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier which is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka between 3-19 July is also being monitored and kept under review.

"In light of the significant global health concerns at the current time and the restrictions on movement imposed by governments across the world, the ICC has taken the decision to postpone all events up until the end of June subject to further review," ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said in an official statement. "Our commitment to the health and safety of players, officials, staff and fans is our priority when making these decisions and we must act responsibly in the best interests of all involved and be guided by official advice," the statement added.

The ICC also announced that the Men's T20 World Cup Trophy tour will also not be starting in April. The following events have been postponed:

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A - Asia - Host Kuwait; April 16-21 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub- Regional Qualifier- Africa - Host South Africa; April 27- May 3

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 - Host Namibia; April 20-27 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A - Europe - Host Spain; May 16-22

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 - Host PNG; June 9-16 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C - Europe - Host Belgium; June 10-16 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B - Asia - Host Malaysia; June 26- July 2

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B - Europe- Host Finland; June 24-30 Due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricketing action across the globe has come to a halt.

England Cricket Board (ECB) announced that England's tour to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ODI series between India-South Africa and Australia-New Zealand has also been postponed.

Indian Premier League's (IPL) 13th edition has been suspended until April 15. Cricket South Africa (CSA) has suspended all forms of cricket for the next 60 days after the country's president Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Sukhbir says disagrees with Punjab govt use of 'brute force' to implement curfew

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal on Thursday reiterated his partys support for all constructive measure taken by the Punjab government to fight the coronavirus pandemic but said he disapproved of the use of brute force against those violating ...

Nancy Pelosi - 52nd House speaker of the United States turns 80 today

Nancy Pelosi who is currently serving as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives turned 80 today. She is the highest-ranking female elected official and the first woman in the history of the United States to hold this position...

Doctor couple among three test positive for coronavirus in T''gana, total rises to 44

Tgana, total rises to 44 Eds Removing word in headline Hyderabad, Mar 26 PTI A doctor couple are among the three persons who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 44. According...

Rajnath Singh reviews Defence Ministry's action plan to deal with COVID-19

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reviewed the Ministry of Defences action plan to deal with COVID-19 and urged armed forces, Defence Public Sector Undertakings and other organisations to gear up preparedness and provide all requir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020