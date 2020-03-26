Left Menu
IPL might happen when things settle down: Rohit Sharma

Swashbuckling opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Thursday said that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) might be held once the situation related to the coronavirus outbreak settles down in the country.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 26-03-2020 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 16:34 IST
India batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Swashbuckling opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Thursday said that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) might be held once the situation related to the coronavirus outbreak settles down in the country. His remarks came during a live chat with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Instagram.

When Pietersen asked the Mumbai Indians skipper whether the tournament will go ahead this year or not, Sharma replied: "At some stage, when things settle down, it might happen, who knows". Earlier this month, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the IPL to April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure.

"The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience," the BCCI had said in an official statement. The board also assured that it will work in unison with the Sports Ministry and will adhere to the guidelines issued.

The 13th edition of IPL was scheduled to commence from March 29, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first match. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have risen to 649 in India (including 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people) and 13 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

